SEC Football Will Enjoy ESPN Hype As Big Ten Bets TV Wealth

While I was having lunch at a local diner on Sunday afternoon, the television behind the bar showed an ultimate Frisbee game on ESPN2.

No guest paid any attention to the disc duels, but with more than four decades of brand recognition, the ESPN family remains the default choice for sports programming.

For 40 years, ESPN coverage has included the Big Ten. The network provided visibility and wealth to the conference and helped make the B1G a great success.

While ESPN and other Disney properties will become the exclusive home for the SEC in 2024, the Big Tens’ relationship with the global leader is fading.

Big Tens’ broadcasting partners, starting in 2023-24, include Fox, CBS and NBC, the Sports Business Journal reported Tuesday, in a mega deal that will outshine other conference TV deals, even the mighty SEC. By shopping its product through three networks, the Big Ten is expected to exceed $1 billion in media rights annually.

But the Big Tens’ television wealth will come at a price that cannot be measured solely in dollars and cents. By shutting down ESPN, how many will the Big Ten pull out of the conversation?

ESPN plays an important role in shaping the American sports agenda through its television and streaming programs, as well as ESPN.com and its app.

Visit the ESPN website and you’ll be covering the headlines of the top sports of the day. Pull up Foxsports.com and you won’t find, well, much.

Many fans believe ESPN is running a deep-state operation to support SEC football and ACC basketball. It’s probably less sinister than that. Simply, those conferences enjoy the spotlight that comes with a media rights deal with ESPN. The network treated Mike Krzyzewski’s retirement tour as Beatlemania.

Think ESPN and its popular Saturday morning College GameDay won’t affect the Heisman Trophy race? Tennessee would like to say something about Peyton Mannings’ second place against Charles Woodson.

Several sports channels have tried to compete with ESPN. Fox Sports 1 had the most success while the NBC Sports Network came and went, but ESPN remains the flag bearer. In March, ESPN reported its best ratings for the first quarter in five years.

Even as eyes shift from traditional TV to streaming, ESPN got a leg up on the competition thanks to the ESPN-plus streaming service launched in 2018.

Receiving ESPN oxygen gives a boost, and a lack of it can be tricky.

ESPN dumped the NHL after the 2004 playoffs, and NBC and its affiliates became a hockey hub in the US ESPN began treating the sport as tiddlywinks. Unless you were a dedicated puckhead, hockey is probably off your radar. The NHL returned to ESPN last season and saw a valuation peak.

But college football isn’t hockey, and the Big Ten is the second-best football conference and a constant force in basketball. Giving it the NHL cold shoulder would leave a remarkable void in ESPN’s coverage. Recall that college football’s biggest media personality, ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit, graduated from the state of Ohio. Nevertheless, expect ESPN’s hype meter to tilt further toward the SEC.

Even after the Big Ten Network launched in 2007 (with Fox as the majority owner), ESPN and ABC remained a home to many major Big Ten conflicts. In 2021, either ABC or ESPN combined to broadcast eight games with the top Michigan or Ohio State brands.

Few traditions are more sacred in college sports, and television partnerships are only as strong as the dollars behind them.

As the Big Ten prepares to leave ABC/ESPN, the SEC is approaching a parting ways with CBS.

The SEC on CBS has been a TV affiliate of the SEC since 1996 and will close in 2023. The closing agreement between the SEC and CBS proved a financial bargain for the network, but the SEC got a boost in exposure by broadcasting on CBS.

The production quality of the 3:30 p.m. ET CBS broadcast was strong. It felt like I was watching Monday Night Football on a Saturday afternoon.

Now the Big Ten is positioned for an NFL-esque day of coverage, jumping the dial from Fox to CBS to NBC, with the Fox-backed Big Ten Network providing an assist.

The SEC chose to go all-in on ESPN, and you can expect ESPN to be fully committed to pumping up the conference. The network became a valuable partner in the SEC network’s rollout of conferences in 2014.

The SEC’s deal with ESPN offers more value than a number on a ledger. But even if ESPN keeps the SEC in the limelight, the conference could become envious of the Big Tens’ media rights war chest.

Blake Toppmeyer is anSEC columnist for the USA TODAY Network.