Fans explode over detail in photo of Rafa Nadal

Rafa Nadal addresses the media during a press conference at the French Open. (Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images)

Rafa Nadal has delighted his legion of tennis fans after announcing his return to the Cincinnati Masters next week in the lead up to the US Open.

The 22-time grand slam champion has not played since he forced to withdraw from Wimbledon for his semifinal against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal injury.

He was not fit enough to play at the current Canadian Open in Montreal, but announced on Wednesday that he will be back in action in Cincinnati.

“Very happy to be playing in Cincy again. Flying there tomorrow,” the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram.

The Spaniard had not played in Cincinnati for five years after winning the title there in 2013.

He will be looking for a fifth US Open title and 23rd major when the hard court grand slam kicks off in New York on August 29.

He will be one of the favorites to take the crown with Novak Djokovic most likely not to play due to his vaccination refusal.

Speaking about his abdominal injury after he withdrew from Montreal, Nadal said: I’ve been practicing without serving for a while and started serving four days ago.

Everything went well. But yesterday, after my normal exercise, I felt a slight burden on my stomach and today it was still there.

After talking to my doctor, we prefer to do it conservatively and give it a few more days before we start competing.

The news of his participation in Cincinnati infuriated tennis fans on social media.

Is Rafa Nadal about to retire?

Fans have speculated in recent months that this could be Nadal’s last year on tour.

He recently confirmed the great news that his wife Xisca is pregnantand has previously expressed a desire to hang up the racket once he has children.

“If all goes well, I will become a father,” he said in June.

“I’m not used to talking about my private life. We live quieter with a lower profile. I don’t expect my life to change much with it.”

The Spanish champion has previously stated that he did not want to start a family until after his retirement, with reportedly his first baby in October.

I would like to have children, boys, girls. I am a person who loves children and I am a family man,” he said in 2017.

Rafa Nadal with wife Xisca in 2021. (Photo by Irina R.Hipolito/Europa Press via Getty Images)

“But I also tell you that the reality is… the years keep passing.

I would like to do all of this when my sporting life dictates it.

“I think it’s mainly about the children. I don’t know if that’s it [travelling throughout the year when you have children] is ideal.”

Speaking after his historic win at the French Open earlier this year, Nadal hinted that he would soon be retiring if lingering injuries continue to plague him.

It’s clear that with the conditions I’m playing in, I can’t and won’t continue, so the mentality is very clear,” he said of playing with injuries.

“I keep working to find a solution and improvement for what is happening in the foot.

“It’s going to be… trying to burn the nerve a little bit and create the impact that I’m having on the nerve now for a long time.

“We’re going to try that. If that works, I’ll continue. If that doesn’t work, it’s a different story.

“And then I’m going to ask myself if, for example, I’m ready to do an important thing without being sure it’s going to be okay.

“A major operation that doesn’t guarantee that I can be competitive again and it will take a long time to get back (is a risk). So let’s take it step by step, as I have done my entire tennis career.”

