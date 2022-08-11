CWG 2022: Bhavinaben Patel, Raj Alagar are warmly welcomed at Delhi airport





CWG 2022: Members of the Indian para table tennis team consisting of Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel and Raj Aravindan Algar returned to a…

CWG 2022: Members of the Indian para table tennis team, comprising Bhavina Patel, Sonalben Patel and Raj Aravindan Algar, were warmly welcomed at Delhi Airport after a successful campaign during the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. Follow CWG 2022 updates on InsideSport.IN The Indian para table tennis team won two medals – one gold and one bronze. “I am proud because going to the Commonwealth Games and contributing to the country is an achievement in itself. I felt like I had to win gold this time’ Bhavina told ANI. CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu puts world weightlifting championships in sight after gold, says competition will be good, top weightlifters will compete CWG 2022: Para Table Tennis Medalists Bhavinaben Patel, Raj Alagar receive a warm welcome at Delhi airport after successful campaign – Check Photos Damn there Para-TT Team is here Indian Para-Table Tennis contingent is back after a spectacular show in #CommonwealthGames2022win 2 medals ( 1 1 ) Let’s greet them with our wishes and continue #Cheer4India

Welcome back Champ! @PMOIndia pic.twitter.com/6xaW45OMkZ SAI Media (@Media_SAI) August 10, 2022 She dedicated her medal to her husband, family, parents, coach and dietitian. “I would also like to thank the Sports Authority of India (SAI), Paralympic Committee of India (PCI), Table Tennis Federation of India (TTFI) for their support,” she added. Bhavina Patel won the gold medal after beating Nigeria’s Ifechukwude Christiana Ikpeoyi in the Women’s Singles – Final Class 3-5. Patel dominated and defeated Ikpeoyi in straight sets 12-10, 11-2, 11-9. Bronze medalist Sonalben Patel also expressed her luck in winning a medal. “I’m glad I was able to win a medal for India. I feel proud of my achievement. After the semi-final I felt sad. But when I got to play my bronze medal match, I didn’t want to pass up that opportunity. I beat my English opponent in England and I am so happy. Sports Authority of India supported me well. I would like to dedicate the medal to god, family and coach,” she said. CWG 2022: Para Table Tennis Medalists Bhavinaben Patel, Raj Alagar receive a warm welcome at Delhi airport after successful campaign – Check Photos Patel defeated England’s Sue Bailey in the Women’s Singles – Class 3-5 by beating Sue Bailey in straight sets 11-5, 11-2, 11-3. From July 28 to August 8, nearly 200 Indian athletes competed for medals in 16 different sports at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. India finished its campaign for the 2022 Commonwealth Games in fourth place with 61 medals (22 gold, 16 silver and 23 bronze). Wrestling topped the medal list with 12 medals, including six golds, while weightlifting was good for 10 medals. India delivered its fifth best all-time performance in Commonwealth Games history, besting a total of 101 medals when the games were held at home in 2010. The 2022 Commonwealth Games ended on Monday with a stunning closing ceremony at Birmingham’s Alexander Stadium. The Commonwealth Games flag was presented to the Governor of Victoria. The state of Victoria, Australia will next host the Commonwealth Games in 2026. CWG 2022: Para Table Tennis Medalists Bhavinaben Patel, Raj Alagar receive a warm welcome at Delhi airport after successful campaign – Check Photos Follow InsideSport on GOOGLE NEWS / Follow CWG 2022 updates on InsideSport.IN

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.insidesport.in/cwg-2022-para-table-tennis-medallists-bhavinaben-patel-raj-alagar-receive-warm-welcome-at-delhi-airport-after-successful-campaign-check-pics/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos