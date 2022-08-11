App State Football Game vs. The Citadel sold out of reserved seats





BOONE, NC As App State fans continue to buy tickets and support their football program at a record pace, the Mountaineers’ October 1 home game against The Citadel is officially sold out. To give families of App State students the best chance of attending the Family Weekend game, the only tickets available are student guest tickets for $30 each, while supplies last. App State students will receive information via email today on how to reserve their tickets and purchase student guest tickets. (NOTE: Student guest tickets will not be available for the September 3 North Carolina game, but will be available for all other home games at the start of each match week following the same protocols as last year.) This is the latest in a trend of sold-out Kidd Brewer Stadium. App State announced July 19 that football season tickets have sold out for the first time in school history after about 11,000 were sold. The next day, the September 3 season opener against North Carolina was officially sold out. Tickets for one match are on sale to the general public for other home games. Families, friends and alumni are encouraged to consider tickets to remaining home games such as Homecoming (October 29) to visit campus this fall. There is a limited number tickets available for The Rock Garden a premium area on the North Zone field for all games other than North Carolina (due to temporary North Zone bleachers). Last season, the Mountaineers won 10 games, claimed a Sun Belt East division title and played in their FBS record for the seventh straight bowl game in as many qualifying seasons after the FCS switch. App State’s record among all FBS teams since advancing to the top tier of college football, only Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Oklahoma, and Georgia. BUY SINGLE GAME TICKETS Visit appstatesports.com/tickets to purchase tickets for home games with stock remaining (September 17 vs Troy, September 24 vs James Madison, October 19 vs Georgia State, October 29 vs Robert Morris, Nov 19 vs Old Dominion). WAITING LIST SEASONAL TICKET 2023 Fans who are not 2022 season ticket holders are encouraged to sign up for the waiting list season tickets 2023 now.

