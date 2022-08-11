Serena Williams retires from tennis

Serena Williams gives tennis one last hurrah before hanging up her racket for good. With 23 Grand Slam titles and 192 career wins, Williams announced she will be retiring after next month’s US Open.

This morning my daughter Olympia, who is turning five this month, and I were on our way to get her a new passport for a trip to Europe. I was in my car, and she’s holding my phone, using an interactive educational app she likes, Williams wrote in theSeptember 2022 Vogue Magazine.

This robotic voice asks her a question: what do you want to be when you grow up? She doesn’t know I’m listening, but I hear the answer she whispers into the phone. She says: I want to be a big sister.

Williams said it’s time for her to focus on her family.

Earlier this year, Williams wrote an essay for Elle Magazine detailing her reckoning that once again proved that black women are three times more likely to die after giving birth than white women.

She said she was almost one of them. I’ve taken every injury imaginable and I know my body, she wrote. Giving birth to my baby, it turned out, was a test for how loud and how many times I would have to yell before finally being heard.

As Williams shared, she had an amazing pregnancy with her first child, Alexis Olympia, and even her epidural-free delivery went well initially.

The next morning the contractions came harder and faster. With each one, my baby’s heart rate plummeted. I was scared, she continued. Every time the baby’s heart rate dropped, the nurses would come in and tell me to lie on my side. The baby’s heart rate would go up again and everything seemed fine.

Then I’d have another contraction, and the baby’s heart rate would drop again, but the identity would turn around and the speed would go up again, and so on and so forth.

The CDC noted significant differences in the birth experience of black women in its most recent report.

The agency noted that black women are three times more likely to die from a pregnancy-related cause than white women.

The agency said multiple factors contribute to these inequalities, including variation in quality of care, underlying chronic conditions, structural racism and implicit bias.

The CDC added that social determinants of health prevent many people from racial and ethnic minority groups from having fair economic, physical and emotional health opportunities.

After an emergency C-section, Williams gave birth to her daughter, Alexis.

I’ve never liked the word retirement, Williams wrote for Vogue. It doesn’t feel like a modern word to me. I see this as a transition, but I want to be sensitive to how I use that word, which means something very specific and important to a community of people.

Perhaps the best word to describe what I intend to do is evolution. I am here to tell you that I am moving from tennis to other things that are important to me.

The US Open, which starts in New York on August 29, is Williams’ last tournament. Unfortunately I was not ready to win Wimbledon this year. And I don’t know if I’ll be ready to win New York, Williams said, addressing her message to her fans.

But I’m going to try. And the run-up tournaments will be fun. I’m not looking for a ceremonial, last minute on the field. I’m terrible at saying goodbye, the world’s worst.

But please know that I am more grateful to you than I can ever express in words. You have taken me to so many victories and so many trophies. I’m going to miss that version of me, that girl who played tennis. And I’m going to miss you.

Stacy M. Brown is the senior national correspondent for NNPA Newswire.

