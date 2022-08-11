Troy Austin Appointed Deputy Director of Athletics for Development





DURHAM Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics Nina King has named Troy Austin to deputy director of athletics for development. Austin, a Duke football alumnus who returned to his alma mater in 2018, replaces the retired Tom Coffman . Coffman retired from Duke in June after 17 years of coordinating fundraising for the entire athletic department, including the Iron Dukes Annual Fund, major gifts, head gifts, varsity club for each specific sports program, and campus recreation and club sports. Austin, who will play a similar role, graduated from Duke in 2000 with a degree in sociology after a four-year career as a defensive lineman for the Blue Devils. He was hired by Duke in 2018 as Senior Associate Director of Athletics for Internal Affairs and promoted to Deputy Director of Athletics for Competitive Excellence, People and Culture in July 2021. “After a national search and countless discussions with Troy, it became clear that he is absolutely perfect for the position,” King said. “He has an unwavering passion for and dedication to Duke student athletes, Duke Athletics and Duke University. Combining his experiences as a Duke student athlete and long-time athletics administrator, including his time as Division I Athletic Director, along with with The depth of his institutional knowledge are exactly what we need for Duke Athletics.” Before returning to Durham, Austin spent the last 10 years as director of athletics at Longwood University in Farmville, Virginia, where he led Lancer’s athletic department from April 2008 and the school’s transition to active membership in NCAA Division I led. Nationally, he was a member of the NCAA Division I Council and the NCAA Postgraduate Scholarship Committee. “I am excited and honored for this opportunity and look forward to connecting with our staff, fans, alumni and donors,” said Austin. “Having graduated from Duke and spent the past five years here, the institution and the entire Durham community hold a special place for me and our family. My sincere appreciation and gratitude go to Nina King for her leadership, and to Tom Coffman and the Iron Dukes staff for setting a fantastic standard for philanthropy in athletics. I can’t wait to build on their tremendous efforts.” In addition, Austin served on the Executive Committee of the Division I-AAA Athletics Director Association, holding roles as secretary (2013-14), vice president (2015-16), and president (2016-17). In 2016, Austin was honored by the I-AAA with the prestigious Builder’s Award, an honor that recognizes a Division I athletic director who, for a minimum of five years as an active I-AAA Director of Athletics, has contributed to the improvement of the organization in a in a way that honors themselves, their institution and the profession as a whole. Austin joined Longwood’s athletic department in 2005 as director of development. A year later, he served as the interim director of Athletics before earning the full-time tenure. Before moving to Farmville, Austin served as director of program development and marketing relations for the National Football League Coaches Association (NFLCA) from 2003-05. He also completed internships in the athletic departments of Duke University (2001-02; Life Skills) and Virginia Commonwealth University (2002-03; Marketing & Promotions). Austin and his wife, the former Kim Fitzgerald, have a daughter, Emery, and a son, Fitz. #Good week

