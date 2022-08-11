Sports
Arkansas Razorbacks Football Still Feels Like An Underdog Coming Out Of Reversal Season
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. — Arkansas won nine football games last season for the first time since Bobby Petrino’s last two seasons in 2010 and 2011, but the Hogs aren’t quite feeling the love going into Year No. 3 under Sam Pittman.
“In the previous years, Arkansas was always slept in, and we’re still dirty under a rug,” redshirt junior quarterback KJ Jefferson told ESPN on Wednesday. “Now, it’s just to get back that working-class mentality that Coach Pittman instilled in us, just that hard, stubborn, stubborn mentality. No one is going to feel sorry for you, and everyone we’ve dug into that.
“This program is on the rise and we continue to build and get back to where Arkansas belongs.”
Arkansas was ranked 23rd in the AFCA preseason coaching poll earlier this week, but Pittman made sure his players saw ESPN’s Football Power Index rankings, which ranked the Hogs last of the seven SEC Western Division teams.
“I took it down to show the players, I didn’t tell them who was doing the rankings or anything, and I look around and say, ‘We’ve got them right where we want them,'” Pittman joked. “We’ll never have a problem getting a big head until we come in first because I’ll use it when we’re 2, use it when we’re 10 and use it when we’re gone. Our kids thrive on that sort of thing because they know where we come from.”
The Hogs had lost 19 consecutive SEC games when Pittman took over as coach during the 2020 COVID-19 season. Their dramatic turnaround in Year 2 under Pittman included wins over both Texas and Texas A&M, the first time that had happened since. 1988, the first back-to-back Southwest Conference Championships for Arkansas.
The Hogs’ schedule in 2022 will once again be one of the toughest in the country as all 12 of their opponents qualified to play or played in the postseason a year ago. Arkansas opens the season at home on September 3 against Cincinnati (3:30 p.m. ET, ESPN). The Bearcats played in the College Football Playoff last season.
“I mean, we love it when we get the toughest schedule,” Jefferson said. “The opportunities in Las Vegas come up and we’re always the underdogs. We love it. It’s just another chance to prove everyone wrong and come out with an upset. So we know we’re back to the hardest schedule, and it’s either made up or shut up. It’s the same as last year. Everyone charged us around this time last year too.”
Jefferson was one of the SEC’s breakthrough stars in his first season as a starter a year ago. He passed for 2,676 yards and 21 touchdowns and led the team with 664 rushing yards and six more touchdowns on the ground. Jefferson completed 67.3% of his passes and was one of five FBS quarterbacks to finish with 20 or more touchdown passes with four or fewer interceptions.
In 2022, Jefferson is confident he will be even better. Built more like a defensive end, the 6-foot-3 Jefferson has dropped to 240 pounds and wants to be closer to 235 by the start of the season. A year ago he played at 250.
“I can see it in the bag, just being able to move and get out faster when needed,” Jefferson said. “I don’t think many people expected me to do what I did last year with 250 pounds. Now that I’ve lost weight, I think my game will take on a whole new explosiveness.”
Pittman said Jefferson has looked “lighter and faster” this season, and while Pittman would prefer his quarterback not to get as many hits this season, he will also be careful not to overcoach Jefferson.
“I remember last year in the Texas game, KJ broke away and had some open field and he sees the safety and runs after the safety and there’s a big collision,” Pittman said. “Security is low for him, but KJ is trying to run over that damn man. I say, ‘KJ, man, you need to run away from him.’ He looks at me and says, “I’m just trying to set the tone, Coach.” You want him to be smart, but you don’t want to coach that personality out of him either.”
Jefferson said a third straight season under offensive coordinator Kendal Briles was a huge plus. Briles turned down a chance to go to Miami this season and stayed in Arkansas.
“It’s the discipline he brings and let me know you can’t force everything,” Jefferson said of Briles. “Anything that looks good may not be good. He has helped me understand the importance of playing on the attack, not trying to do too much or go against what he says. I know when he game, that he gives me that game for a reason and that he trusts me to perform that game to the best of my ability.”
Sources
2/ https://www.espn.com/college-football/story/_/id/34382037/arkansas-razorbacks-football-feeling-underdog-coming-turnaround-season
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Bollywood: Why Arjun Kapoor took so long to reveal his relationship with Malaika Arora – News August 11, 2022
- Visual Support Production Supervisor (Windows Projects and Special Stores), full-time: 59th Street job with Bloomingdale’s August 11, 2022
- Analysis: Is Netflix the envy of Hollywood? Not enough August 11, 2022
- Cricket Cranes lose to Kenya in 3rd game of ICC Challenge League B in Jersey CRICKET August 11, 2022
- M5.1 earthquake hits Japan’s Hokkaido, no tsunami warning issued August 11, 2022