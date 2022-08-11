Serena Williams Retirement: How She Changed Tennis Forever

The term iconic is widely used. We’ve come to call every impressive game, every big game, and dozens of standout athletes iconic. It was born out of a desire to want our place in time and space to feel special and meaningful. However, when it comes to Serena Williams, we can put those caveats aside: no worries about hyperbole Serena is undoubtedly one of the greatest icons in sports history and in the pantheon of the greatest athletes of all time.

Williams announced her plans to retire from tennis on Tuesday, poised to leave the game after the US Open. It’s not a surprising announcement, as Serena struggled to recover from a hamstring injury that kept her out of the Open last year, and was knocked out by Frances Harmony Tan in the opening round of Wimbledon in June. There is a world where Williams continues to compete and struggle, but instead of dragging things out, she is ready to leave on her own terms and reveals her plans to leave the sport in a cover story with Vogue magazine, along with an Instagram post that summed up why she is ready to run away from tennis.

Fashion. September issue cover. There comes a time in life when we have to decide to go in a different direction. That time is always hard when you love something so much. My goodness, I enjoy tennis. But now the countdown has begun. I need to focus on being a mother, my spiritual goals, and finally discovering a different but just exciting Serena. I’m going to enjoy these coming weeks.

The numbers speak for themselves. 23 Grand Slam wins, the most of any player in the Open Era. A mind-boggling 319 weeks ranked No. 1 in the world, including a 186 straight run from 2013-16 in which no one wanted to come close to Williams level for more than three years. Her career is one of invention, reinvention, triumph, setbacks and perseverance to always be a part of the conversation when it comes to women’s tennis as she turns the game on its head and changes tennis forever.

That is the lasting impact of Serena Williams. That is her legacy. There have always been great women playing tennis, from Billie Jean King to Martina Navratilova, to the legendary back and forth between Monica Seles and Steffi Graf in the early 90s, who appeared in Martina Hingis vs. Lindsey Davenport in the early 2000s, but no one functionally changed the game like Venus and Serena Williams, and by extension, no one made the next generation believe they had a chance to be great like Serena too.

The Williams sisters came on the scene at a weird time for women’s tennis. With Seles and Graf slowing down, the game was desperate for a new tradable megastar. There were certainly great players, but none as captivating as the stars of the past. It led to ridiculous attempts to brand Anna Kournikova as the next big one, based largely on her looks and marketability, rather than her athletic prowess. When Venus took over in 2002, it was a turning point, her base power, servant ability and impressive physical attributes blew the competition away. When Serena took off and joined her, tennis changed forever.

There is a fundamental difference not only in how Venus and Serena play, but also in the perception of each player. It was easy to look at Venus as a child and say I can never be like her, because I appreciated her height and octopus-like reach at the net, but Serena was smaller, more recognizable, her build more accessible. Of course, there was an understanding that her unparalleled strength was the product of training and effort, but being Serena felt like a more attainable goal than her sister. The Williams sisters were also brazenly themselves. They didn’t change at the whim of a marketing manager. Instead, they told the world they were from the inner city. No, we didn’t grow up with a silver spoon. Work hard and you can be us too.

The Williams made tennis cool for a whole generation of kids. Their lasting impact can still be felt today, with Naomi Osaka, Coco Grauff and the world’s number 1 Iga Witek all citing Serena as influences. If you look at the playing styles of every tennis top woman right now, you can see Serena’s fingerprints on their career: playing aggressively on all courts. It was a tennis style traditionally attributed to men, with women often being told to succeed in one area at the expense of everything else. They were expected to sit on the baseline, serve and volley, or play on the field with cunning and touch. The idea that power could be mixed with an all-round game was considered largely impossible for women until Venus and Serena changed the game.

On top of that comes the undeniable reality that, if she were healthy, there would be no competition for Serena Williams. Her biggest known challenger was Maria Sharapova, but even then there was no comparison. Serena held a 20-2 against the Russian, wiping her like a mosquito when they met in the hell of tournaments, Sharapova only managed to push Serena to three sets a total of four times in their 22 encounters.

Serenas’ career is one of dominance. It is one of unparalleled grace off the field, married to unparalleled ferocity with a racket in her hand. It was about breaking down racial and socioeconomic barriers to dominate a sport once considered a folly for the wealthy, rather than an opportunity for everyone. In doing so, she changed the game for the better and inspired a new generation of players who play with power and fire, making the sport that much more exciting.

When Williams finally retires from the game, we’ll be saying goodbye to one of the greatest players of all time, but watch her influence live on forever as one who changed the course of women’s tennis. Her evolutionary leaps will echo forever as the athletes she inspired continue to inspire others. Serena Williams is an unparalleled icon and someone we will never forget because she was privileged to watch her play in her prime.