New Zealand cricket great Ross Taylor says he faced racism





Wellington (AFP) New Zealand Cricket said on Thursday that they are investigating allegations of former skipper Ross Taylor that he suffers from racism.

The 38-year-old, who is of New Zealand Samoan descent, retired from international cricket in April after a glorious 16-year career. Taylor’s comments are the latest accusation of racism in cricket. In his autobiography “Black and White”, released Thursday, the legendary batsman says he endured racist comments from teammates, but does not specify at what level of the game in New Zealand. Taylor said he was “an anomaly, a brown face in a vanilla arrangement” for most of his career. “In many ways, locker room chatter is the barometer,” he wrote. “A teammate used to say to me, ‘You’re half a good guy, Ross, but which half is good? You don’t know what I’m talking about.’ I was pretty sure I did. “Other players also had to deal with comments about their ethnicity.” He represented New Zealand in 112 Tests, scoring 7,683 runs between 2006 and 2022. He was the captain of the Black Caps for two years until 2012. A spokesman for New Zealand Cricket told AFP they have contacted Taylor about the allegations. “NZC has reached out to Ross to discuss some of the comments in his book, both to better understand their details and to provide support. These discussions are ongoing,” the spokesperson said. “Ross is currently on a NZC working group looking to improve games engagement with Pasifika communities and his input is greatly appreciated. “We consider him an important part of our cricketing family and are deeply disappointed that he has been subjected to this type of behaviour. “NZC deplores racism.” Last month, an independent investigation into allegations of racism at Cricket Scotland found the organization’s governance and leadership practices to be “institutionalized racist”. In June, Pakistan-born Azeem Rafiq said his family has been subjected to “threats, attacks and intimidation” since the former Yorkshire spinner made accusations of racism against his former club. Rafiq sent a shockwave through cricket when he said he was the victim of racial harassment and bullying during his time as a Yorkshire player. 2022 AFP

