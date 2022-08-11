Duke, INFLCR Launch Blue Devil Exchange





DURHAM, NC Duke Athletics, in partnership with INFLCR, has launched Blue Devil Exchange to connect student athletes and companies for name, image and likeness (NIL). Free for both student athletes and commercial enterprises, Blue Devil Exchange provides a customized portal for communicating with student athletes and conducting NIL transactions. “Since the NCAA’s new NIL regulations were introduced last summer, the goal has been to provide Duke student athletes with the best tools to take advantage of the market,” said Duke Vice President and Director of Athletics. Nina King . “Through the great partnership between Duke and INFLCR, we are excited to launch the Blue Devil Exchange as an all-in-one tool for companies and sponsors to connect directly with our student-athletes. With this technology, our student athletes their personal brands, market themselves and provide the resources and education for success in the NIL space.” After registering on Blue Devil Exchange, a company can access a database of Blue Devil student athletes, searchable by various criteria, to message a student athlete directly or request contact information. INFLCR and Duke will not be involved in NIL negotiations. Once an NIL agreement is reached, a custom reporting form that complies with North Carolina law and Duke Athletics name, image, and likeness guidelines is created and forwarded to Duke University. Blue Devil Exchange also includes a payment processing tool to securely pay student-athletes and create a 1099 form that lives in the student-athlete’s INFLCR app for more efficient tax filing. The platform will continue to educate on NIL issues, including financial literacy and brand building, while providing market research and tracking social media growth and engagement. “The Blue Devil Exchange is a direct link between businesses and Duke student athletes, with INFLCR’s technology giving all parties involved greater efficiency in listing, completing and reporting NIL deals,” said INFLCR founder Jim Cavale. “This expanded partnership illustrates the growth and success Duke has seen in using INFLCR to streamline brand building and NIL.” —————– About INFLCR INFLCR, a Teamworks product, is the leading athlete branding app and the NIL business management app for elite sports organizations. The INFLCR Athlete App educates peer student athletes, coaches, and staff for the NIL era in a secure and compliant environment, all powered by best-in-class content delivery for student athletes to access and share content on their social media channels. INFLCR partners with more than 250 collegiate and professional sports organizations. Impactful new features such as the INFLCR Local & Global Exchange, empower local and national businesses to find, communicate, pay and report NIL transactions with student collegiate athletes, maximizing their NIL earning potential with streamlined reporting for their institution and their personal tax refund. Visit www.inflcr.com For more information. INFLCR+ local exchange INFLCR provides proven technology that provides athletic departments with a place to direct any company, collective or individual interested in starting an NIL conversation with student athletes and gives companies access to a school-specific directory to filter and target specific student athletes by team, sports and many other options, including automated NIL transaction compliance and tax reporting. For student athletes, all NIL business calls can live in their existing INFLCR account with automated payments and streamlined reporting for tax purposes. #Good week

