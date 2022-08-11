Ross Taylor says he faced racism from cricket teammates and officials in New Zealand

Recently retired test batsman Ross Taylor says he has experienced racism during his 16-year career in New Zealand cricket.

In an autobiography released Thursday, Taylor, who is of Samoan descent, describes racist locker room “talks” and casually racist comments from some New Zealand team officials.

“Cricket in New Zealand is a beautiful white sport,” Taylor writes in his book, Black & White.

“For much of my career I’ve been an anomaly, a brown face in a vanilla lineup. That has its challenges, many of which aren’t immediately apparent to your teammates or the cricket crowd.”

The 38-year-old said many people assumed he was of Mori or Indian descent because Pacific Island representation in New Zealand cricket was so rare.

Taylor also said he was concerned that proclaiming racism would make the situation worse.

“In many ways, locker room chatter is the barometer,” Taylor writes.

“A team-mate used to tell me ‘you’re half a good guy Ross, but which half is good? You don’t know what I’m talking about.’ I was pretty sure I did.

“Other players also had to deal with comments about their ethnicity. In all likelihood a [white New Zealander]if you listened to comments like that, you’d think ‘oh, that’s okay, it’s just a little chatter.’

“But he hears it as white and it’s not aimed at people like him. So there’s no pushback; nobody corrects them.

“Then the responsibility lies with the goals. You wonder if you should pull them up, but you fear you’re creating a bigger problem or being accused of playing the race card by blowing innocuous banter into racism.

“It’s easier to develop thick skin and let it slide, but is that the right choice?”

Taylor says a former manager and coach of the New Zealand team made unintentional racist comments.

The manager told Taylor’s wife, Victoria, that Moriand Pacific Island legacy players were having trouble managing money and he offered his help.

Taylor said former national team manager Mike Hesson once told him: “My cleaner is Samoan. She is a lovely lady, hardworking, very reliable.”

“All I could say was ‘oh, cool,'” Taylor wrote.

“I have no doubt that [the officials]and the guys dealing with the “bater” would be stunned to hear their comments landed with a thud.

“Let me be clear: I don’t think for a moment that they came from a racist perspective. I think they were insensitive and lacked the imagination and empathy to put themselves in the other’s shoes.

“What’s a little harmless chatter to them is actually confrontational to the targets because it tells them they’re seen as different. Instead of the message being ‘you’re one of us, mate’, it’s basically ‘you you’re one of them.”

A spokesperson for the New Zealand cricketer told the New Zealand Herald newspaper that the national body “deplores racism, is a staunch supporter of the New Zealand Human Rights Commission’s Give Nothing to Racism campaign and is deeply disappointed that Ross is on this kind of behaviour.” exposed.”