BYU Football: Attack Rises in 2022 Fall Camp Under OC Aaron Roderick

As his first group interview from the BYUs 2022 preseason training camp came to an end on Monday, Offensive Coordinator Aaron Roderick was asked if his offense already has a catchy nickname.

It was called RVO Reliable Violent Offense when Jeff Grimes was BYUs OC from 2018 to 2020 and was Roderick quarterbacks coach, but Grimes apparently took that moniker to Baylor and Roderick hasn’t gotten around to coming up with anything else yet.

If you come up with one, let me know, he told reporters after Cougars’ fourth workout. I would like a nice nickname. At the moment we are just trying to score as many points as possible and take care of the football.

From the looks of the first week or so of camp, that first part should be doable. Headed by veteran rookie quarterback Jaren Hall, BYU’s strike has looked bright, explosive and effective, according to most observers. Media members are only allowed to practice together for 40 minutes.

This is as good a group as we’ve ever had, Roderick told ESPN 960 radio. It’s probably the deepest pool of players since I’ve been here. I am very optimistic that we have enough depth to get through this season and play 13 games at a high level.

Roderick, who replaced Grimes as BYUs OC after the spectacular 2020 season that saw Zach Wilson lead the Cougars to an 11-1 record, barely missed a beat in 2021, despite Hall missing three games through injury.

With not as many chances as they would have liked as the defense struggled to get off the field in time, the Cougars were 17th in total offense (452.2 yards per game) and 29th in fouls scoring (33.1 points per game). contest).

The best news is that much of that offensive production will return in 2022. The biggest losses were the decline of Tyler Allgeier, receiver Neil Pauu, backup quarterback Baylor Romney and starting center James Empey.

Cal running back Chris Brooks, Stanford fullback Houston Heimuli and Oregon offensive lineman Kingsley Suamataia have been brought in to replace them. Roderick said the 6-foot-6, 330-pound Suamataia has erratic athleticism for a man his size.

I’ve never seen anything like it, ever, Roderick said. He is the best athlete I have ever seen on an offensive line. He is a very talented man.

Can the crime also be freaky good in 2022? Maybe there’s a nickname there somewhere.

Due to the plethora of abusive veterans, ESPN college football analyst Bill Connelly says the Cougars are returning 80% of their offensive experience starting in 2021. .

That’s faster than we’re used to, so sometimes the execution suffers a bit, he said. But we did it that way because we have so many experienced players. We thought it would be better to challenge the vets than to go slow for the young guys. The young boys drink through a fire hose, but the older boys do quite well. It is a work in progress.

BYU assault coordinator Aaron Roderick cuddles up with his QBs during practice on Tuesday, August 9, 2022 in Provo.

This offense may be missing a name, but it’s not lacking in big names. Rising superstar Hall, receivers Puka Nacua, Gunner Romney and Keanu Hill, tight end Isaac Rex and Brooks who looks like a man among the guys in the running backs room, to be honest, all seem on the cusp of big seasons, as they can stay healthy.

We have some key question marks in some backup positions, so you can go from feeling really good to being a little nervous after one or two injuries, Roderick said. But I really like our depth on a lot of positions right now.

Those question marks are at backup quarterback where Jacob Conover has emerged as QB2 and backup running back, where mega-skilled senior Lopini Katoa tries to hold off newcomers like Jackson McChesney, Miles Davis and Hinckley Ropati for carrying and playing. time.

Roderick said history has shown, especially BYU history, that those backups will be needed at key points this season.

As we found out last year, your depth will be tested at some point, and it will happen in every position, Roderick said. I think we started with eight or nine offensive linemen last year. We reached our third quarterback (Conover) against Utah State. And in the USC game, I didn’t even recognize one guy who played on defense that entire game. So any backup you can get ready to play is critical.

The only question marks on the offensive line are which of the eight guys with tons of starting experience will start and/or play the most.

We are open to playing more than five guys, and there is a good (chance) that we will, Roderick said. I wouldn’t call it likely. I’d say it probably is.

With most of the install and veterans galore, the former Utah Offensive Coordinator is adding a lot to the offense this season to take advantage of what Hall, Brooks, Nacua and the company bring to the table?

Oh man, so many tricks, Roderick said with a laugh.

Actually, I’d say there aren’t many differences in offense, he continued. But I’d say what you’re going to see is we’re trying to showcase our best players in a way that you may not have seen before. It’s still the same offense. It’s been a good offense for us. We believe in it. But we will always have things that catch people off guard.

One of the stats that Roderick was most happy with last year was the conversion rate down third. The Cougars were 15th nationally (46%) and 25th in red zone violation (89%), another stat that Roderick uses a lot.

Masen Wake, a hybrid fullback/tight end, said Roderick’s offense is designed to produce explosive play, an element that was missing before the 2020 breakout season.

Every game, be it a run or a pass, we always want it to be explosive, said Wake. Our mentality as a team is to put the team first. That collective is powerful. We play for each other, and I think it’s because of Roderick and Kalani and their culture that’s taken off here.