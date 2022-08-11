Tennis world reacts to retirement news Serena Williams

When Serena Williams announced she evolved away from tennis on Tuesday, it sent shockwaves across the internet.

While some responded right away, most had to take their time to respond to the tennis legend’s bomb threat announcement. Frankly, it’s going to take the majority of us a lot of time to fully understand the news.

Williams’ legacy has made an impact on and off the field, and her 27 years on tour have proven the icon to be one of the greatest athletes of all time in the history of any male or female sport.

So here’s how the tennis community has reacted to Williams’ retirement:

Coco Gauff, WTA player

Coco Gauff on Serena: “I grew up watching her. I mean, that’s why I play tennis. “Tennis is a predominantly white sport, it certainly helped a lot. Because I had someone who looked like me dominate the game. It made me believe I could dominate too.”#NBO22 WTA Insider (@WTA_insider) August 9, 2022

Coco Gauff, 18, told the press that she grew up watching Williams and the legend is why she plays tennis.

“Tennis is a predominantly white sport and it certainly helped a lot. Because I saw someone who looked like me dominate the game. It made me believe I could dominate too,” said Gauff.

Andy Roddick, ATP legend

Andy Roddick, a legend on the men’s tennis tour, told the Tennis Channel: “It’s weird when… you know it won’t last forever, but you’re still shocked by the news… because it means the end of something … that was so fantastic and so important to this tennis game.”

Emma Raducanu, WTA player

Emma Raducanu, 19, told the press that Williams changed the game forever.

To dominate so much there hasn’t really been anyone as dominated as she has in the women’s game, so she’s really changed a lot in that respect.

Pam Shriver, WTA legend

Pam Shriver, a legend on the women’s tennis tour, told ESPN that Williams is planning her retirement timeline on her own terms.

I think in the year off she realized she wasn’t in it long term… for her the decision to end her career… in the place where she won her first of 23 majors in 1999 is the circle around, Shriver said.

Naomi Osaka, WTA player

Today is just not a good day NaomiOsaka (@naomiosaka) August 9, 2022

Naomi Osaka, 24, wrote on Twitter: “Today is just really not a good day”

While no one can be quite sure what the former No. 1 is referring to, she has said in the past that Williams is her idol.

Frances Tiafoe, ATP player

Frances Tiafoe, 24, wrote on Instagramwe’re definitely hitting @usopen big sister @serenawilliams.

In the past, tiafe said: that he and Williams had the same agent and that without the iconic sisters: “I don’t think I would do what I would if they weren’t there.”

Grigor Dimitrov, ATP player

Grigor Dimitrov, 31, left a heartfelt farewell message to the GOAT.

Proud of you @serenawillliams for all you’ve done and continue to do,” he wrote. Can’t wait to see what the next chapter has in store for you…but I’ll miss seeing you out there. “

It was rumored that the two romantically connected back in 2012.

Other notable comments:

US Women’s National Soccer Team

Michelle Obama, former First Lady

MichelleObama wrote on Instagram“Serena, thank you for all you’ve done to break down barriers and be a positive light in this world. We’ve all seen you wear the crown of greatness with the kind of humility, grace, and integrity we can all aspire to. has meant so much to follow your journey as an athlete, as a mother, as a business leader and more. Wishing you the best as you evolve into this next chapter. And please know that I will always be cheering you on!”

Alexis Ohanian, Serena Williams Husband

Alexis Ohanian wrote on LinkedIn“This blanket makes me so happy. The evolution of Serena Williams will continue The Greatest.”

Chris Paul, NBA player

Reese Witherspoon, American actress

Reese Witherspoon wrote on Instagram“Beautifully written – thank you for sharing your gifts and grace with the world @serenawilliams.”