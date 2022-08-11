Sellout announced for Virginia Tech Footballs game against West Virginia





Hokie Nation continues to show incredible excitement and interest in the build-up to Virginia Tech Football’s return to the gridiron this fall. The technical athletics department announced Thursday that the Hokies’ matchup with West Virginia is sold out, along with sold-out student subscriptions and additional premium seats. Lane Stadium is sure to rock when the Mountaineers visit Blacksburg for the first time since 2004. Kick-off is scheduled for 7:30 PM on Thursday evening, September 22, which happens to be 28 years on the day that Tech’s first-ever Thursday night game, also against WVU. Due to the sold out game in West Virginia, season tickets are no longer available.Fans can still order customizable mini-plansin 3 or 4 game packs from just $180. Need help choosing the right ticket package for you?Use our virtual ticket assistantto help you choose the best option by telling him how many matches you plan to attend, how many people you plan to bring, and whether value or location matters – then let it do the rest! Student subscriptions are also sold out for Virginia Tech’s upcoming campaign. Students without a subscription are encouraged to:participate in the lotteryfor singles tickets two weeks before each home game. The premium seating areas in Lane Stadium are still in high demand. Following an initial season ticket sale at the West Side Outdoor Club in July, the West Side Indoor Club subscriptions and South End Zone Club subscriptions are also sold out. There is an extremely limited supply left in the Touchdown Terrace club area. Interested in a premium experience while cheering on the Hokies?Submit an interest formand a ticket representative will follow up with full details. Tech fans will have the first chance to meet this year’s roster on Football Fan Day on Sunday afternoon, August 14. Presented by Virginia529, this free event gives Hokie Nation the chance to greet and get autographs from Tech players and coaches, including new head coach Brent Pry . Held in the Beamer-Lawson indoor practice facility, doors open at 1:00 PM to current members of the Hokie Kids’ Club Maroon level and 15 minutes later to the general public. VisitHokieSports.com/FanDayFor more information. The Hokies open their season on the road at Old Dominion on Friday, September 2. Tech’s home opener is scheduled for Saturday, September 10, against ACC foe Boston College.

