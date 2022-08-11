A teammate told me: Ross Taylor opens up on racism in New Zealand cricket | Cricket





Former New Zealand batter Ross Taylor opened up about racism in New Zealand cricket during his playing days. Taylor, regarded as one of the greatest hitters ever in New Zealand cricket history, announced his retirement from international cricket earlier this year. The right-hander, who has Samoan ancestry on his mother’s side, described in his book “Ross Taylor Black and White” how he and other teammates endured insensitive “talks” from white players. “In many ways, locker room chatter is the barometer,” wrote Taylor, who played his last international game in April. A teammate used to say to me, ‘You’re half a good guy, Ross, but which half is good? You don’t know what I’m talking about.’ I was pretty sure I did,” Taylor wrote. “Other players also had to deal with comments about their ethnicity. In all likelihood, a Pakeha (white New Zealander) listening to those kinds of comments would think, ‘Oh, that’s okay, it’s just a little chatter’ “But he hears it like a white person, and it’s not aimed at people like him. So there’s no pushback, nobody corrects them.” Taylor, who has scored more than 18,000 international runs for New Zealand, said the episodes left him feeling conflicted. “You wonder if you should pull them up, but you worry you’ll create a bigger problem or be accused of playing the race card by blowing harmless banter into racism,” said the 38-year-old . It’s easier to develop thick skin and let it slide, but is that the right choice?” Taylor said a former manager and coach of the New Zealand team made comments that were unintentionally racist. The manager told Taylor’s wife, Victoria, that in his experience, Maori and Pacific Island heritage players have problems managing money and offered his help. Taylor said that former coach Mike Hesson, who led the New Zealand men’s team for six years from 2012, once told him my cleaners Samoan. She is a lovely lady, hardworking, very reliable.’ All I could say was oh, cool, Taylor wrote. I have no doubt that (the officials) and the guys dealing with the banter would be stunned to hear their comments landed with a thud. Let me be clear: I don’t think for a moment that they came from a racist perspective. I think they were callous and lacked the imagination and empathy to put themselves in the other person’s shoes. What is a bit of harmless chatter to them is actually confrontational to the targets because it tells them they are seen as different. Instead of the message being that you’re one of us, mate, it’s actually one of them. (With input from the agency)

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

At HT Sports Desk, passionate reporters work around the clock to provide detailed updates from the sports world. Expect nuanced match reports, previews, reviews, technical analysis based on statistics, the latest social media trends, expert opinions on cricket, football, tennis, badminton, hockey, motorsport, wrestling, boxing, shooting, athletics and much more.

…View details

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/cricket/a-teammate-used-to-tell-me-ross-taylor-opens-up-about-racism-in-new-zealand-cricket-101660195962450.html

