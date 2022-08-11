Four Michigan soccer players make the list of athletic freaks, No. 1





Death, taxes and a defending Michigan lineman on or near tops Bruce Feldmans’ annual list of freaks. Like Thanos, these things are inevitable. Last year, Aidan Hutchinson, the second-round NFL roster, was No. 2 in The Athletics’ eternal look at the freakiest athletes in college football. The year before that, Kwity Paye was Feldmans No. 1. This year is no different, with another No. 1 in college football going to the Wolverines. Buy Wolverines tickets The interesting thing here is that outside observers expect the Corn and Blue to have some of the most explosive offenses in the country, but have big questions about defense. Still, Feldman has four Wolverines on his list of 100 (usually one or two Michigan players make the cut), and all four of his Ann Arbor inclusions come from the defensive side of the ball. The accolade for being all the way to the top this season goes to Michigan interior lineman Mazi Smith, who puts an impressive performance ahead of an Ohio state receiver, an impressive feat considering Smith comes in at 337 pounds. This is why Feldman says the senior defensive tackle is the freakiest athlete in college football. 1. Mazi Smith, Michigan, defensive tackle His former teammate, Aidan Hutchinson, was almost our winner in 2021, but this year a Wolverine is the No. 1 freak in college football. The 6-foot-3, 337-pound senior has rare strength and agility. So rare that it is even difficult to find the right superlative. But let’s start with this: Smith does 22 reps on the bench press, but that’s 325 (not 225). He grabbed 550 pounds with a close grip. He jumps 44 inches vertically. He jumped 9-4 1/2 wide. Smith, who had 37 tackles last season, clocked a shuttle time of 4.41, which would have been the best of any defensive tackle at this year’s NFL Scouting Combine, and would have outperformed any defensive tackle weighing 310. pounds or more in the past decade. His time of 6.95 with three cones would have been by far the fastest among the defensive tackles in Indianapolis. The fastest was 7.33. Smith’s 60-yard shuttle time is 11.90. The Wolverines do a reactive plyo kick test, a series of seven 26-inch high kicks that players try to jump up as quickly as possible. The team record is 2.21 seconds. Smith did it in 2.82. To better estimate how impressive that is, Hutchinson, some 60 pounds lighter than Smith, did it in 2.57. Even more remarkable, the Wolverines also train on their combo twist machine, which is designed to showcase a player’s ability to spin an opponent, as well as resist twisting in the trenches. Smith had completely drained the machine. There was only enough room for 300 pounds on each side of the machine for a maximum of 600 pounds. It wasn’t even a challenge for Mazi, says one of the Wolverine strength coaches. An employee called the manufacturer to see if there was a way to expand it, eventually contacting a private company to build custom extenders for the combo twist, allowing it to load up to 800 pounds to house Smith. . Mazis’ rotational strength is ridiculous, said longtime Michigan strength coach Ben Herbert, who said Smith is the strongest defensive lineman he’s seen in the business in 25 years. He is an incredible combination of rare traits packed into one player. He’s just ridiculously strong and powerful. But Mazi was far from the only Wolverine to make the cut. Here’s who else Feldman says, something to behold in nature. NEXT, a returning player from last year’s list.

