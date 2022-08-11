Sports
Serena Williams Farewell Shot At Margaret Court, Wink To Ash Barty In Retirement Announcement
Serena Williams sounded just a tiny bit salty when she thought about the fact that she would likely end her tennis career with one less grand slam title than Australian legend Margaret Court.
Williams’ crusade to win an elusive 24th major title and level with Court has been a five-year saga that will almost certainly end fruitlessly when she retires at this year’s US Open.
The 40-year-old American revealed her plans to end her career to focus on having another child in an article in Vogue Magazine published Tuesday night (AEST).
Williams referred to Court in . twice the pieceand although she was careful with her words, she left the impression that she should be remembered as the greatest tennis player ever.
There are those who say I’m not the GOAT for failing Margaret Courts’ record of 24 grand slam titles, which she held before the open era that began in 1968, Williams wrote.
I’d be lying if I said I didn’t want that record. Obviously I do. But from day to day, I really don’t think about her. When I’m in a grand slam final, I think about that record. Maybe I thought about it too much, and it didn’t help.
The way I see it, I should have had more than 30 grand slams. I had my chances after I came back from childbirth. I went from a C-section to a second pulmonary embolism to a grand slam final. I played while breastfeeding. I played through postpartum depression.
But I didn’t get there. Should, could, could. I didn’t show up as I should or could have. But I showed up 23 times, and that’s fine. Actually it is extraordinary. But if I had to choose between building my tennis resume and building my family these days, I’d choose the latter.
Williams entered the WTA Toronto tournament for the first time in a year and a half on Monday where she battled to the second round with a straight sets victory over Nuria Parrizas Diaz.
It was her first singles win since the 2021 French Open some 14 months ago. The former world number one had played her first singles match in a year in a first round defeat at Wimbledon in June.
I know there’s a fan fantasy that I would have tied Margaret up in London that day, maybe beat her record in New York, and then at the trophy ceremony say, Goodbye! I get it. It’s a good fantasy, she wrote.
But I’m not looking for a ceremonial, last minute on the field. I’m terrible at saying goodbye, the world’s worst.
Another Australian champion, Ash Barty, was also mentioned in a Williams self-written article when she revealed how difficult it was for her to run away.
Barty stunned the tennis world by retiring earlier this year at the age of 25.
I know a lot of people are excited about and looking forward to retiring, and I really wish I felt that way, Williams wrote. Ashleigh Barty was the number one in the world when she left the sport in March, and I think she really felt ready to move on. Caroline Wozniacki, one of my best friends, felt relieved when she retired in 2020.
Praise to these people, but I’ll be honest. There is no luck in this subject for me. I know it’s not customary to say, but I feel a lot of pain. It’s the hardest thing I can ever imagine. I hate it. I hate that I have to stand at this crossroads. I keep saying to myself, I wish it could be easy for me, but it isn’t.
