Duke chose No. 1 in ACC; Cooper, Jones Preseason All-ACC

DURHAM For the second time in ACC history, Duke’s women’s soccer team ranks #1 in the conference’s preseason poll heading into the 2022 campaign, following a vote by the league’s head coaches.

The Blue Devils received three first-place votes and a total of 156 points to earn the No. 1 listing, while Virginia came in second with four first-place votes and 153 points. Rounding out the teams were North Carolina (150), Florida State (143), Clemson (115), Notre Dame (108), NC State (90), Wake Forest (90), Virginia Tech (79), Pitt (66) , Louisville (47), Boston College (36), Miami (21) and Syracuse (20).

Duke last took first place in the preseason in 2012, after his appearance in the National Championship.

Along with the publication of the coaches poll, a 12-man All-ACC team was announced with a pair of Blue Devils on the squad — sophomores Michelle Cooper and senior Sophie Jones .

Cooper, the 2021 National and ACC Freshman of the Year, is coming off a season in which she led Duke with 12 goals and 29 points, while finishing second with five assists. Her 12 goals were a Blue Devil freshman record. She became the first Duke player to score six goals in her first six career games and became a semifinalist for the MAC Hermann Trophy. Hailing from Clarkston, Michigan, Cooper is currently the United States captain for the FIFA U-20 Women’s World Cup in Costa Rica.

Jones, a two-time All-ACC roster, earned recognition for the second consecutive season for the season. Jones started all 21 games a year ago and spent most of the season playing in defense. She logged one assist per year, while helping the Duke defense collect 12 clean sheets, finishing third in the league. A product of Menlo Park, California, Jones has started all 52 games she has played as a Blue Devil.

Duke returns eight starters from a season ago, including 18 letter winners from a 2021 squad that recorded 16 wins, made a trip to the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament and finished the season in fifth place nationally. The Blue Devils racked up a 16-4-1 ledger last season, while raking in a 7-2-1 mark in ACC action. Duke has added one of the best recruiting classes in the nation along with the addition of Georgetown graduate transfer Jenna Royson on the way to the year.

Earlier in the preseason, Duke was number 2 in the United Soccer Coaches national ranking.

Fans can follow Duke’s preseason adventures by following the program on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram by searching for “DukeWSoc”.

#Good week

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Thursday 11 August 2022

@TheACC

Duke Named 2022 ACC Women’s Soccer Preseason Favorite

GREENSBORO, NC (theACC.com) Duke has been selected by a vote by the league’s 14 head coaches as the preseason favorite to win the Atlantic Coast Conference Women’s Championship in 2022.

The top four teams in the poll each earned multiple first-place votes and were separated by just 13 points. Duke collected three first-place votes and a total of 156 points, just ahead of Virginia in second place, which received four first-place votes and 153 points. North Carolina also took four votes for first place and took a total of 150 points for third place, while reigning ACC and NCAA champion Florida State took the remaining three votes for first place, finishing with 143 points to take fourth place. claim.

Clemson was selected fifth in the poll with 115 points and was closely followed by Notre Dame (108) in sixth. NC State and Wake Forest were seventh with 90 points, while Virginia Tech (79) was ninth. Pitt (66), Louisville (47), Boston College (36), Miami (21) and Syracuse (20) completed the poll.

The preseason All-ACC team consists of 12 student athletes, all of whom have previously earned All-ACC honors, with four returning First-Team All-ACC honors, including 2021 ACC Freshman of the Year Michelle Cooper from Duke, as well as Megan Bornkamp (Clemson), Maycee Bell (North Carolina), and Lia Godfrey (Virginia).

The preseason team also includes six players who earned second-team All-ACC honors last season: Sophie Jones (Duke), Clara Robbins (Florida State), Sam Meza (North Carolina), Jameese Jo-seph (NC State), Korbin Albert (Notre Dame) and Alexa Spaanstra (Virginia). Cristina Roque (second team) and Jenna Nighswonger (third team) of Florida State were All-ACC selections in 2020.

The ACC women’s 2022 regular season kicks off on Thursday, August 18, with all 14 ACC programs in action. League play begins on Thursday, September 8, with North Carolina visiting Duke. The 2022 ACC Women’s Championship kicks off on campus grounds on Sunday, October 30, before heading to WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina, for the semifinals and championship game on November 3 and 6, respectively.

Six ACC teams are among the top 25 in United Soccer Coaches’ poll for the season, the most of all conferences. After earning its third national title in the past 10 years in 2021, Florida State leads four ACC teams in the women’s top 10 for 2022. Duke is at number 2, followed by Virginia at number 4 and North Carolina at number 10 ACC programs earned first place each, with FSU claiming five, Duke two and Virginia one.

Notre Dame is at number 16, while Clemson is at number 25. Wake Forest is the first team outside the top 25 in the receiving votes category.

2022 ACC Women’s Soccer Preseason Coaches Poll

1. Duke (3), 156

2. Virginia (4), 153

3. North Carolina (4), 150

4. State of Florida (3), 143

5. Clemson, 115

6. Notre Dame, 108

T7. NC state, 90

T7. Wake Forest, 90

9. Virginia Tech, 79

10. Pitt, 66

11. Louisville, 47

12. Boston College, 36

13. Miami, 21

14. Syracuse, 20

Vote in first place in brackets

2022 Women’s Soccer Preseason All-ACC Team

Megan Bornkamp, ​​​​​​Jr., D, Clemson

Michelle Cooper So., F, Duke

Sophie Jones Sr., M, Duke

Jenna Nighswonger, Sr., M, Florida State

Clara Robbins, Gr., M, Florida State

Cristina Roque, Jr., Florida State GK

Maycee Bell, Sr., D, North Carolina

Sam Meza, Jr., M, North Carolina

James Joseph, Jr., F, NC State

Korbin Albert, So., M, Notre Dame

Lia Godfrey, Jr., M, Virginia

Alexa Spaanstra, Gr., F, Virginia

*Note: One extra honorary member due to a tie in the voting