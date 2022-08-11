Bears field target operation ensures a smooth transition





Santos has revived his career with the Bears after it was derailed by injuries. He has eclipsed Robbie Gould as the franchise’s most accurate kicker, with 89.1 percent of his field goals (57 of 64). Santos has one of 2 in two games with the Bears in 2017, 30 out of 32 in 2020, and 26 out of 30 in 2021 streak in NFL history. When the Bears let O’Donnell leave via free agency and then select Gill in the seventh round of the draft, Santos admitted he was a little concerned about adapting to a new holder. But Gill quickly dispelled those concerns. “It has exceeded my expectations when dealing with a new guy just because I was bouncing around and had to do training with different holders and with different teams and adapt,” Santos said. “As soon as Trent came in I was able to check him out a little bit and see how he is with his hands. He is very athletic, very comfortable when holding. And I knew that Scales would be back after being a free agent to be huge for our operation. [He’s] someone I trust, someone I think is one of the best in the league. Good lace control, which makes it easier for the holder to just catch the ball and put it down the way I want.” Gill honed his skills as a punter and holder in the state of North Carolina. “There are guys who just don’t have their hands as good as others,” Santos said. “But Trenton already had that skill, and Scales makes it super easy too, because he’s so consistent with the laces. Most of the time, Trenton doesn’t even have to mess with it, he just feels it and knows where he is, knows where I put the laces at “I want to target and that’s it. Libra helps and Trenton is already a great prop, so I think that helped get things going early and let us have a great off-season and training camp.” Santos said Gill “really shaped the ball the way I want with the lean and stuff, especially when it comes to the wind.” “There are all kinds of ways I like to point and hold the ball,” Santos said. “And it was like a bit of a next level that we kind of taught him that it’s not just about catching and putting it down. On his way to the ground he’s already kind of shaping the ball so I see less spin ball if the laces are not perfect When the ball is on the floor it’s real when we get to see it so when it spins it distracts us a bit so it’s already shaping and doing the movement before putting it in. That’s what really separates the big retainers and he learned that very quickly. And yes, we’ve been solid.”

