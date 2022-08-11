The contribution of Mbangwa members Rudi Koertzen to cricket





Bongani Bingwa is joined by cricket commentator and former Zimbabwean cricketer, Mpumelelo Mbwangwa, to pay tribute to world-renowned former umpire Rudi Koertzen after his passing.

South African cricket umpire Rudi Koertzen after his last Test match at Headingley, in Leeds, England, on 24 July 2010 before retiring. Image: @OfficialCSA/Twitter

South African Rudi Koertzen, known for his signature slow finger of death due to how slowly he raised his finger to signal a batsman was out, was respected as one of crickets great umpires. Koertzen died Monday in a head-on collision near Still Bay between Cape Town and Mossel Bay, leaving behind a wonderful legacy in cricket. The 73-year-old was part of the elite panel of the International Cricket Council (ICC) and served as a referee for 18 years before retiring in 2010. As an umpire, he chaired more than 331 internationals, including 108 Tests. Bongani Bingwa chatted with cricket commentator Mpumelelo Mbwangwa about the life and times of Rudi Koertzen. He will surely go down in history as one of the best referees. He will be on the list with names like Steve Bucknor, David Shepherd and Dickie Bird among many others. Many will remember that he was one of the first from South Africa to take the lead. So indeed, it is a sad day. Mpumi Mbwanga, cricket commentator Mbwangwa remembers Koertzen as a kind but sturdy man. He was always smiling and jovial on the pitch, but he kept control. Refereeing is a tough job when the boys get heated up on the field. He let the fight go on, but he knew when to stop. When I met him I was quite young and got to know him over the years playing. You get along well with some referees and you don’t warm up with others, but most warm up for Rudi. Mpumi Mbwanga, cricket commentator Tributes to Koertzen have poured in from all over the global cricket club, a testament to his remarkable character. The Proteas will wear black armbands in tribute to him when they play England in a test match at Lord’s next week. Listen to the full interview below. This article first appeared on 702 : ‘One of the greatest’: Mbangwa remembers Rudi Koertzen’s contribution to cricket

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ewn.co.za/2022/08/10/one-of-the-greatest-mbangwa-remembers-rudi-koertzen-s-contribution-to-cricket The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos