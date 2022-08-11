Fantasy Football Draft Strategy: Winning Drafts with a WR-WR-WR Start | Fantasy Football News, Rankings and Forecasts





Drafting a running back with one of the first three picks is a good idea in 2022, but if fantasy football managers don’t like the RBs, starting WR-WR-WR is an alternative. Cincinnati Bengals WR JaMarr Chase, Buffalo Bills WR Stefon Diggs, and Las Vegas Raiders WR Davante Adams are the main targets in the mid-to-late position lineup. Dallas Cowboys WR CeeDee Lamb is the priority target of round 2 from every draft position and round 3 offers multiple young talented options. Jacksonville Jaguars RB Travis Etienne and New York Jets RB Breece Hall are priority round 4 targets when they make it. A group of explosive pass-catching running backs selected after Round 6 also gives the WR-WR-WR drafter multiple options to tackle their backfield. Yesterday we outlined why the RB-RB-RB start is not dead in 2022 and which archetypes to target. Today we turn our attention to the broad receiver position. Anyone who has read mydraft strategy articles or listened to thePFF Fantasy Football Podcastknow that I don’t subscribe to a single strategy. Every season is different and every trip is a dynamic, living organism. We need to be ready to deploy whatever strategy is needed based on how a concept unfolds, and a WR-WR-WR takeoff is a viable option when boards drop the right way. Wide receivers don’t have the same ceiling as running backs, but they make up a larger proportion of the top 50 scorers.

We have access to two potential RB1 archetypes in round 4 and multiple explosive backs with passing rolls after round 6. WR SCORING Since 2011, wide receivers have made up a larger proportion of the top-50 fantasy options in point-per-reception (PPR) and half-PPR formats. PPR POINTS TOP FINISHERS BY POSITION Finish: <=3 <=5 <=10 <=25 <=50 <=75 <=100 <=150 RB 67% 56% 41% 36% 35% 34% 34% 33% WR 33% 42% 54% 57% 55% 54% 52% 51% THE 0% 2% 5% 7% 9% 12% 14% 16% 0.5 PPR POINTS TOP FINISHERS PER POSITION Finish: <=3 <=5 <=10 <=25 <=50 <=75 <=100 <=150 RB 79% 67% 53% 44% 42% 37% 36% 35% WR 21% 31% 43% 50% 50% 51% 52% 50% THE 0% 2% 5% 6% 9% 11% 12% 16% STANDARD POINTS TOP FINISHERS BY POSITION Finish: <=3 <=5 <=10 <=25 <=50 <=75 <=100 <=150 RB 91% 84% 67% 56% 47% 43% 40% 37% WR 9% 16% 30% 40% 47% 48% 50% 48% THE 0% 0% 3% 4% 6% 9% 11% 15% Knowing that more broad receivers will populate the leaderboards in these formats than running backs is a potential advantage that can be used to our advantage. While we love the ceiling results for backs, we are dealing with a higher percentage of misses. Today’s focus is on PPR leagues, but the default leaders are included above because the scoring format has a dramatic impact. In that format, running backs and WRs are tied at 47% each within the top 50 scorers. WR GOALS My favorite position to unleash the WR-WR-WR start in 2022 is Picks 6-12 due to the high quality options available around the corner. It can be done from previous positions, but fantasy managers need a receiver that falls in round 2 to make an exciting build. Most of the recipient’s top-12 and top-24 finishers are frequent flyersand there is no shortage of options during the first three rounds of drafts. Justin Jefferson | Minnesota Vikings | Round 1 Jefferson is only 23 years old and already has WR7 and WR4 finishes, averaging 16.9 and 19.5 points per game respectively. Only Odell Beckham Jr. and Michael Thomas posted better points-per-game totals in their first two seasons since 2011. Jefferson is an alpha who tops my recipient rankings for 2022. Cooper Kupp| Los Angeles Rams| Round 1 Kupp will not repeat his stunning performance of 2021, where he surpassed Josh Allen by 20 points. However, he has racked up two top-five wide receiver finishes in the past three years, and the Rams schedule packed with shootout potential in 2022. Kupp should be one of the first two receivers, offering a slew of game stack options versus other deadly offenses. Subscribe to PFF+ to read more Do you already have a subscription? Login

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pff.com/news/fantasy-football-draft-strategy-how-to-win-drafts-with-a-wr-wr-wr-start The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos