Carly Adkins Joins Kent State Softball Coaching Staff





KENT, Ohio Kent State softball head coach Eric Oakley announced the addition of Carly Adkins as an assistant coach. Adkins was the head coach of Southwest Baptist University, a Division II institution in Bolivar, Missouri, last season. “I’m thrilled that Coach Adkins is joining our program,” said Oakley. “The experience she brings, from her incredible playing career to her time at the MAC and her time as head coach, will benefit our student athletes immensely. I know our team will appreciate what she brings to the table, especially when it’s I look forward to working with her as we work towards our goals of winning championships and graduating student-athletes who are boldly prepared for life after the sport.” Led by Adkins, the Bearcats had their most winning season since 2018 last spring and were also named recipient of the Team Academic All-Great Lakes Valley Conference Award. Adkins is familiar with the Mid-American Conference from her two seasons as an assistant coach at Bowling Green. The Falcons won their last five games of the shortened 2020 season to finish the campaign with an 11-6 record. Bowling Green finished 27-27 overall in 2021, taking the program’s best win percentage in the MAC game since 2012 to finish fifth in the conference standings, which was three places ahead of where it was projected in the poll of the preseason coaches. Individually, Madi McCoy had a monstrous senior campaign to earn All-MAC First Team honors. McCoy posted an OPS of 1,119 and launched 11 home runs, the most by a Falcon hitter since 2014. In her first full collegiate season, Greta L’Esperance batted a .376 batting average and swept 25 bases while also being selected for the MAC All -Defensive squad. The duo were the first pair of BG teammates to rack up 60 or more hits since the 2004 season. Adkins, a four-year starter during her career at the University of Illinois, helped the Fighting Illini land a pair of NCAA Tournament berths and is the leader of the program with 68 doubles. She boasted a career batting average of 0.343 and a total of 251 hits, 163 runs scored, 32 home runs and 160 RBI’s in 224 action games. Adkins earned the All-Big Ten accolade three times with first-team nods in 2015 and 2018 and a second-team roster in 2019. She was known for her stellar fielding prowess in the outfield, winning on three occasions. A CoSIDA Academic All-District First Team honors as a senior redshirt, Thomas earned a Bachelor of Science in Community Health with concentrations in Illinois health administration and education in December 2017 and added a Master of Science in health administration in December 2019. Adkins’ coaching career began as a student assistant for the Illini in the fall of 2019 before taking on a full-time role at Bowling Green. Before that, she played for the Cleveland Comets of National Professional Fastpitch in the summer of 2019, helping the team double the previous year’s win tally. The Comets went 20-22 and, along with Team Mexico, participated in numerous international competitions in addition to the NPF schedule. Make sure to follow the Golden FlashesTwitter,InstagramandFacebookfor news and updates about the team.

