2022 NASCAR in Richmond odds, picks, predictions: model fading Christopher Bell in Federated Auto Parts 400

With just three races left in the regular NASCAR season, 2017 NASCAR Cup Series champion Martin Truex Jr. the pressure as he heads to Richmond Raceway for the 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 on Sunday. Truex is fourth in the NASCAR standings, but since there have already been 15 different winners, he would be out of the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs if they started today. Ryan Blaney is 19 points ahead of Truex as the only driver to qualify on points, but the drama will be big for Blaney, Truex and anyone without a win. The 2022 NASCAR in Richmond green flag drops at 3 p.m. ET on Sunday.

Truex is a 31-time winner in the NASCAR Cup Series, and three of those wins have come from Richmond. He is the 11-2 favorite in the last 2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Joe Gibbs Racing teammates Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch and Christopher Bell are next in NASCAR 2022 in Richmond, with all three drivers at 7-1. Before you search the Federated Auto Parts 400 starting grid for 2022 and make any NASCAR Richmond predictions for 2022, you should check out the latest NASCAR on Richmond picks from SportsLine’s proven projection model.

Developed by daily Fantasy pro and SportsLine predictive data engineer Mike McClure, this proprietary NASCAR prediction model simulates each race 10,000 times, taking into account factors such as track history and recent results.

In the 2021 season, McClure Martin Truex Jr. at Martinsville for a strong payout of 3-1. Then it called Chase Elliott to win at Road America for a 5-2 payout. McClure’s model also mentioned Larson’s Texas win for an 11-4 payout and his Kansas win for a 9-4 payout in consecutive weeks before Larson won the season finale in Phoenix to claim the 2021 NASCAR Cup championship. In all, it took five of Larson’s wins in a historic season.

In 2022, Ross Chastain has so far been on top of his list of winning in Austin, giving him a much better chance of winning than his 40-1 odds suggested. The model was also high on Joey Logano before winning as a 15-1 underdog at Darlington and high again on Logano when he came back 14-1 on his St. Louis win. Last week it was much higher on Kevin Harvick than his 17-1 odds suggested and Harvick went on to take the win in Michigan. Anyone who followed his lead in those plays saw a huge return.

Top 2022 NASCAR in Richmond Forecasts

A surprise: The model is high on Joey Logano, even though he is a 15-1 contender in the final NASCAR of 2022 against Richmond. He is a target for anyone looking for a big reward. Logano will enter Sunday’s race sixth in the 2022 NASCAR standings, but he has already secured a spot in the 2022 NASCAR Playoffs with wins at Darlington and Gateway.

And a huge shock: Christopher Bell, one of the Vegas favorites at 7-1, stumbles massively and barely cracks the top 10. There are much better values ​​in the Federated Auto Parts 400 starting grid for 2022.

How To Make 2022 NASCAR At Richmond Picks

2022 Federated Auto Parts 400 Opportunities, Field

Martin Truex Jr. 11-2

Denny Hamlin 7-1

Christopher Bell 7-1

Kyle Busch 7-1

Ryan Blaney 10-1

Kyle Larson 10-1

Chase Elliott 10-1

Ross Chastain 14-1

Kevin Harvick 15-1

Bubba Wallace 15-1

William Byron 15-1

Joey Logano 15-1

Tyler Reddick 17-1

Alex Bowman 22-1

Chase Briscoe 25-1

Ty Gibbs 30-1

Daniel Suarez 30-1

Aric Almirola 40-1

Austin Dillon 50-1

Erik Jones 50-1

Austin Cindric 75-1

Brad Keselowski 75-1

Chris Buescher 100-1

Cole Custer 250-1

Noah Gragson 300-1

Ricky Stenhouse 300-1

Harrison Burton 500-1

Justin Haley 500-1

Ty Dillon 1000-1

Michael McDowell 1000-1

Todd Gilliland 2000-1

Corey Lajoie 2500-1

Landon Cassill 2500-1

JJ Yeley 5000-1

BJ McLeod 5000-1

CodyWare 5000-1