BIG EAST signs multi-year streaming agreement with FloSports





Released courtesy of the BIG EAST Conference NEW YORK The BIG EAST Conference has announced a three-year extension of its agreement with leading sports streaming service FloSports, home of the BIG EAST Digital Network (BEDN), presented by SoFi. BEDN on FloSports featured more than 600 BIG EAST events during the 2021-22 season, including coverage of Olympic sports and women’s basketball games, while also showcasing original content such as “Shootaround” and “Fast Break,” the weekly men’s and women’s basketball of the conference feature shows. The multi-year agreement also provides access to discounted subscriptions for students and teachers of the BIG EAST member institution. The BIG EAST-FloSports partnership began coverage of the 2020-21 women’s basketball season before the addition of Olympic sports and original content in 2021-22. The streaming platform complements the BIG EAST’s robust nationally televised deal with FOX Sports, which provides comprehensive annual coverage of regular-season men’s and women’s basketball games, including the BIG EAST men’s and women’s basketball tournaments presented by JEEP, as well as BIG EAST Olympic Sports Championships. CBS Sports Network also annually broadcasts select BIG EAST men’s and women’s basketball games, along with several Olympic sports competitions. In addition, SNY broadcasts more than 18 UConn women’s basketball games annually. “We are excited to expand our partnership with FloSports, which has been a great home for the BIG EAST Digital Network,” said Vince Nicastro, Deputy Commissioner of BIG EAST. “FloSports has been a fantastic platform to showcase our women’s basketball and Olympic sports programming, as well as the original content our excellent in-house digital team creates throughout the year. We are committed to further improving the quality of the more than 600 events from the conference office and institutions produce each year, with Scott Hecht, our new Senior Associate Commissioner of Broadcasting, leading that initiative in partnership with FloSports.We are eager to deliver top-notch programming to our fans who represent the incredible student athletes, coaches and programs of the GREAT EAST.” “With a shared belief in delivering outstanding college sports to a wider audience through digital platforms, FloSports is proud to continue our successful partnership with the BIG EAST,” said Michael Levy, Vice President, Global Rights Acquisition, FloSports. “Since the beginning of this partnership, we have seen steady, consistent growth in both viewership and engagement with BIG EAST athletics. We look forward to another three years of working with Scott and the BIG EAST team developing the will spotlight talented athletes and coaches who are the definition of excellence in college sports.” BEDN on FloSports is expected to produce more than 225 events in 2022-23, with a focus on women’s basketball, accounting for more than 75 games streamed per season. The 11 affiliated institutions of the BIG EAST will also provide FloSports with additional regular season streams, bringing the projected total number of events for the year to more than 600. Sport-by-sport event schedules for FloSports are announced throughout the year, prior to the start of each season. The GREAT EAST: The BIG EAST Conference is an association of 11 nationally leading colleges and universities that promote healthy athletic competition, community service and the pursuit of excellence in academic environments. Our institutions’ BIG EAST-sponsored athletic programs provide national-caliber participation opportunities for more than 3,800 student athletes in more than 200 men’s and women’s teams in 22 sports. Founded in 1979 and headquartered in New York City, BIG EAST members are located in eight of the nation’s 36 largest media markets, including Butler University, University of Connecticut, Creighton University, DePaul University, Georgetown University, Marquette University, Providence College, St. John’s University, Seton Hall University, Villanova University, and Xavier University. For more information visitwww.bigeast.com. The BIG EAST Digital Network presented by SoFi: Launched in September 2014, the BIG EAST Digital Network (BEDN) is home to 225 live regular season and championship events per year for the BIG EAST Conference, spanning women’s basketball, men’s and women’s soccer, volleyball, hockey, men’s and women’s football. lacrosse, softball and baseball. In addition, BEDN produces live championships for indoor and outdoor athletics, men’s and women’s swimming and diving and, for the first time this year, men’s and women’s tennis. SoFi became the presenting sponsor of BEDN in 2017-18. FloSports: Founded in 2006, FloSports is a subscription video streaming service for sports that provides live and on-demand access to hundreds of thousands of competitive events across more than 25 vertical sports categories in the US and abroad. FloSports’ vision is to give underprivileged sports the love they deserve. With a growing library of more than 300,000 hours of premium content, including news, expert commentary, movies, documentaries and more, FloSports has established itself as an innovator and leader in sports streaming. Finally, your sport has a home. For more information, visit: flosports.tv. How to watch: TV: Download the FloSports TV app on Roku, Apple TV 4, and Amazon Fire TV

Mobile: Download the FloSports iOS and Android apps

Web: bookmarkFloSports.TVin your favorite browser

