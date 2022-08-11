Sixteen yore deserve the status of all of America





NORMAN The Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team excelled not only on the competition floor during the 2022 season, but also in the classroom as 16 student athletes were named winners of the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-America Award, the WCGA announced Wednesday. The Oklahoma women’s gymnastics team excelled not only on the competition floor during the 2022 season, but also in the classroom as 16 student athletes were named winners of the Women’s Collegiate Gymnastics Association Scholastic All-America Award, the WCGA announced Wednesday. OU led the Big 12 Conference with its 16 selections and posted a 3,535 team GPA for the 2021-22 academic year. Ten of the WCGA’s academic winners also earned Academic All-Big 12 awards in March. This is the 16th straight year that at least five Sooners have earned Scholastic All-America honors, all under head coach KJ Kindler . Since Kindler arrived before the 2007 season, Oklahoma gymnasts have collected a total of 147 academic awards from the WCGA. Thirteen gymnasts achieved GPAs of 3.7 or higher and five Sooners registered a perfect 4.0 GPA during the 2021-22 academic year: Caitin Kirkpatrick , Emma LaPinta , Madison Snook , Email Sullivan and Carly Woodard . LaPinta, Woodard and Karrie Thomas ended their careers as four-time Scholastic All-America honorees and OU graduates. seniors Allie Stern and Olivia Trautman earned their fourth honors and will compete for the Sooners in 2022-23. Jenna Dunn was recognized for the third time while Sullivan, Bell Johnson , Katherine LeVasseur and Quinn Smith earned places on the list for the second consecutive season. Audrey Davis and freshman Kirkpatrick, Snook, Danielle Sievers and Amy Wier all received the Scholastic All-America honor for the first time. To earn WCGA Scholastic All-America honors, a gymnast must achieve a cumulative or annual grade point average of 3.5 or better. FOLLOW THE OKLAHOMA SOONERS For updates, follow @OU_WGymnastics Twitter and Instagramor likeOklahoma Women’s Gymnasticson Facebook.

