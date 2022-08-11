Orthodox player reportedly harassed for modest clothing | Herald Community Newspapers

The father of an Orthodox Jewish table tennis player from West Hempstead has accused former Olympian Fei Ming Tong of harshly criticizing his daughter for her conservative dress style during the US National Table Tennis Championships in Fort Worth, Texas, in early July.

Estee Ackerman, 20, has been playing table tennis since she was seven, and was introduced to the sport through her father, Glenn, who has been playing for over 40 years. During her career, she has won several tournament victories and gold medals at the national championships. In 2013, she even beat tennis legend Rafael Nadal in a game of table tennis.

For this year’s championships, Ackerman’s father contacted Tong, who represented Taiwan in table tennis at the 2000 Summer Olympics. The two parents arranged for Estee and Tong’s daughter, Lucy Chen, herself a very talented player, to get together. playing in the women’s doubles event on July 5.

“We’ve contacted Fei Ming and Lucy,” Glenn Ackerman said. “We asked, ‘Do you want to play doubles with Estee?’ And they agreed.”

The Ackermans had texted the Tongs for a practice session the morning of the event. “They said, ‘Sure, come to table 15,’ so we said, ‘Okay, no problem,'” Glenn Ackerman recalls.

“I was actually practicing with someone,” he added. “Estee just finished her first game and they weren’t really ready to train with us yet, so they just sat there. Then the mother comes to her and for some reason she just went ballistic.”

“‘You’re ugly. It’s disgusting. We don’t want to play with you. How can you wear that? It’s not professional,” Ackerman recalled the mother saying, among other attacks and expletives.

Estee Ackerman, an Orthodox Jew, dresses modestly, wearing a skirt, shirt and leggings that cover her elbows and knees. “Wearing this will not affect her movement,” her father said. “It has (no) effect on her playing. There are players there with earrings, nose rings, tattoos. It includes the tournament. It’s not like she’s wearing an evening dress and high heels. She’s wearing sneakers. Everything is fine. So to me it comes across as major discrimination.”

According to the elder Ackerman, Tong pulled her daughter from doubles after the incident, forcing both players to default from the event. Ackerman won silver in the hard bat contest at the Fort Worth Championships and competed in several other events. She is now studying abroad in Israel and could not be reached for further comment.

The alleged dispute came as a shock to the Ackermans, as they have worked with Tong in the past. “Fei Ming was Estee’s coach years ago,” said Glenn Ackerman. “I thought she was a really good coach. She’s been to my house in West Hempstead many times.”

While Estee generally wore less conservative clothes in her youth when Tong coached her, Tong had also recently seen her play, he said. “About mid-May, Fei Ming was with us in Westchester during a tournament,” he said. “She looked at Estee. She thought Estee did a really good job. And she saw exactly what Estee was wearing.

“Here’s someone we trust, who we like, who has coached her, who is highly respected in the world of table tennis. It brings someone to tears.”

In defense, Tong disputed the Ackermans’ allegations. ‘Is he telling the truth? Certainly not,” she said of Glenn Ackerman’s accusations. “I don’t understand why he’s doing this. There is no discussion between me and her. If anything, he should have said something to USA Table Tennis at the time and we could have settled it. I don’t understand why, a month later, he’s saying these things.”

Tong claimed there is no problem between her and Estee Ackerman, “She is a beautiful girl and I wish her all the best,” Tong said. “As a parent, as a teacher and with her as a student, there is no problem between us.”

Tong’s daughter finished first in the women’s under-17 division at the Fort Worth event. Speaking to a USA Table Tennis representative at the event, her daughter stated that her ultimate goal is to represent the United States at the Olympics.

Ackerman is aiming for Olympic medals himself, having defeated Olympians in competition in the past. She had hoped to compete in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics, but the trials were held on Saturday over the Sabbath and the organizers refused to reschedule or make religious adjustments.

USA Table Tennis chief executive Virginia Sung said an investigation has been launched into Tong’s alleged comments.