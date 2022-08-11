Sports
NHL-bound Russian hockey player wants court to cancel his military service
The lawyer of a Russian goalkeeper who was NHL-bound before he was abruptly detained outside a St. Petersburg hockey rink in July asked a court in the Leningrad region on Thursday to overturn a draft board decision that led to the player was forced to join the Russian army.
Ivan Fedotov, 25, signed an entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers in May.
He was supposed to be at the team’s training camp this summer, but was arrested after being suspected of evading military service by the Russian military prosecutor’s office and transferred to a recruiting office.
Fedotov’s lawyer, Alexei Ponomarev, has filed a lawsuit against Fedotov’s conscription, which the city court in Vsevolozhsk will hear this fall.
Ponomarev told Russian media he believes conscription is illegal because Fedotov does not live in St. Petersburg, where he was drafted into the military. He lives outside the city, but is registered in Moscow where he plays hockey.
“If the decision is found to be illegal, he will be returned regardless of whether he is already employed or not,” Ponomarev said in an interview with Russian publication Gazeta.
Ponomarev did not respond to CBC’s request for an interview.
Russian officials insist the matter is not political or personal.
On July 23, the president of the Russian Hockey Federation, Vladislav Tretiak, spoke to Russian outlet Matchtv and said the law is the same for everyone.
But Russian conscription experts and outside observers say Fedotov is being punished for his NHL ambitions and desire to leave Russia at a time when his relations with the West have degenerated. political leadersdemands unconditional loyalty and patriotism from the citizens.
“This is illegal. It violates several articles of law, but sometimes the authorities resort here to when it is necessary to punish someone and send someone to the army,” said Sergey Krivenko, director of the Moscow-based no. -governmental organization Citizen. Army. Law.
Krivenko, who advises soldiers and their families on conscription rules, told CBC that while Russians between the ages of 18 and 27 must serve when they are drafted, not everyone gets drafted and there is arbitrariness about who and when.
He said waivers are often made for the elite and politically connected, while others may offer bribes. Hockey managers motivated to protect their players can simply call a contact to make a request.
“They’ll just ask the defense secretary, ‘Don’t name this guy. He’ll skate.'”
Conversely, Krivenko said, hockey officials can request that he be conscripted if a player has fallen from grace.
Stellar Season
Fedotov signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers, who drafted the Russian player in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL draft and saw him as the team’s backup goalkeeper.
After his detention, the Flyers issued a statement saying they were investigating the situation and had no further comment.
For Fedotov, the NHL deal was the culmination of what was considered a breakthrough season.
He was the starting goalkeeper of the Russian Olympic Committee team that won the silver medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.
In late April, his Russian hockey team, CSKA, won the Kontinental Hockey League’s stop prize, the Gagarin Cup, named after Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.
CSKA, once strongly affiliated with the Soviet military, is now owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft, whose CEO, Igor Sechin, has long been a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.
Yegor Bulchuk, a sports reporter at the online site Championat, said it is no exaggeration to call Fedotov one of the most promising young goalkeepers in the world.
When asked if he thinks Fedotov is being punished for trying to get into the NHL, he said, “It’s hard to say anything accurate and reliable” when it comes to this case.
Fedotov is reportedly set to take a military oath on Saturday, nearly a month before his case is expected back in court.
Pay more hockey players
On Wednesday, two other professional hockey players faced a judge in Russia charged with using a former police officer to help them pay bribes to a military service in an attempt to evade service.
Russian media have reported that both players are under house arrest and face up to 12 years in prison.
Russian hockey players and officials have said little in public about Fedotov’s case.
One of the few who supports the goalkeeper is Grigori Panin, a KHL player and captain of the team Salavat Yulaev Ufa.
on InstagramUnder a photo he posted of Fedotov, Panin criticized the Russian “sports circle” for silence, adding that a similar situation could happen to anyone, especially young players “who glorify Russian abroad and defend our flag at various competitions.”
He wrote that Fedotov just wants to play hockey, but “someone somewhere doesn’t think so. It’s a precedent for everyone.”
Panin did not respond to CBC requests for an interview.
Send a message
Slava Malamud, who was formerly a Russian sports reporter and now a math teacher in Baltimore, says hockey in Russia has always been closely intertwined with politics, and that the environment is now getting a boost.
“The powers that are in Russia are pretty much consolidated around the idea that their country is fighting for its life against the West. So any player who leaves is definitely an ideological blow to that idea.”
Fedotov’s detention, along with sanctions and restrictions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, prompted some NHL general managers and league officials to talk about the potential risk and uncertainty of drafting Russian players. But in last month’s draft, three went into the first round and 23 were selected overall.
Still, Malamud thinks Fedotov is an example, and every player in the KHL knows that.
“I think what the message is that this is now sending to the younger players in Russia”[is]:’Leave if it goes well.'”
Sources
2/ https://www.cbc.ca/news/world/russian-hockey-player-conscription-nhl-1.6548030
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- China Overtakes US in Scientific Research Output | China August 11, 2022
- Top 5 Monkeypox Myths, Debunked August 11, 2022
- The Republican congressman says the FBI seized his cell phone August 11, 2022
- CDC Relaxes Covid Guidelines, Note Virus ‘Here It Stays’ August 11, 2022
- Wastewater testing for disease standardized August 11, 2022