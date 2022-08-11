NHL-bound Russian hockey player wants court to cancel his military service

The lawyer of a Russian goalkeeper who was NHL-bound before he was abruptly detained outside a St. Petersburg hockey rink in July asked a court in the Leningrad region on Thursday to overturn a draft board decision that led to the player was forced to join the Russian army.

Ivan Fedotov, 25, signed an entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers in May.

He was supposed to be at the team’s training camp this summer, but was arrested after being suspected of evading military service by the Russian military prosecutor’s office and transferred to a recruiting office.

Fedotov’s lawyer, Alexei Ponomarev, has filed a lawsuit against Fedotov’s conscription, which the city court in Vsevolozhsk will hear this fall.

Ponomarev told Russian media he believes conscription is illegal because Fedotov does not live in St. Petersburg, where he was drafted into the military. He lives outside the city, but is registered in Moscow where he plays hockey.

“If the decision is found to be illegal, he will be returned regardless of whether he is already employed or not,” Ponomarev said in an interview with Russian publication Gazeta.

Ponomarev did not respond to CBC’s request for an interview.

Russian officials insist the matter is not political or personal.

On July 23, the president of the Russian Hockey Federation, Vladislav Tretiak, spoke to Russian outlet Matchtv and said the law is the same for everyone.

But Russian conscription experts and outside observers say Fedotov is being punished for his NHL ambitions and desire to leave Russia at a time when his relations with the West have degenerated. political leaders demands unconditional loyalty and patriotism from the citizens.

“This is illegal. It violates several articles of law, but sometimes the authorities resort here to when it is necessary to punish someone and send someone to the army,” said Sergey Krivenko, director of the Moscow-based no. -governmental organization Citizen. Army. Law.

Krivenko, who advises soldiers and their families on conscription rules, told CBC that while Russians between the ages of 18 and 27 must serve when they are drafted, not everyone gets drafted and there is arbitrariness about who and when.

Sergey Krivenko, director of the non-governmental organization Citizen. Army. By law, not every young man serves time in the Russian army, because not everyone in the age category is automatically drafted by the state. He says some avoid conscription through political connections and bribes. (Submitted by RightsinRussia.org)

He said waivers are often made for the elite and politically connected, while others may offer bribes. Hockey managers motivated to protect their players can simply call a contact to make a request.

“They’ll just ask the defense secretary, ‘Don’t name this guy. He’ll skate.'”

Conversely, Krivenko said, hockey officials can request that he be conscripted if a player has fallen from grace.

Stellar Season

Fedotov signed a one-year entry-level contract with the Philadelphia Flyers, who drafted the Russian player in the seventh round of the 2015 NHL draft and saw him as the team’s backup goalkeeper.

After his detention, the Flyers issued a statement saying they were investigating the situation and had no further comment.

For Fedotov, the NHL deal was the culmination of what was considered a breakthrough season.

He was the starting goalkeeper of the Russian Olympic Committee team that won the silver medal at the Beijing Winter Olympics in February.

In late April, his Russian hockey team, CSKA, won the Kontinental Hockey League’s stop prize, the Gagarin Cup, named after Russian cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin.

CSKA, once strongly affiliated with the Soviet military, is now owned by Russian oil giant Rosneft, whose CEO, Igor Sechin, has long been a close ally of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Yegor Bulchuk, a sports reporter at the online site Championat, said it is no exaggeration to call Fedotov one of the most promising young goalkeepers in the world.

When asked if he thinks Fedotov is being punished for trying to get into the NHL, he said, “It’s hard to say anything accurate and reliable” when it comes to this case.

Fedotov is reportedly set to take a military oath on Saturday, nearly a month before his case is expected back in court.

Fedotov, left, won a silver medal along with the rest of the Russian Olympic Committee team at the Beijing Olympics, and was considered to have a breakthrough a year prior to his detention. (Reuters)

Pay more hockey players

On Wednesday, two other professional hockey players faced a judge in Russia charged with using a former police officer to help them pay bribes to a military service in an attempt to evade service.

Russian media have reported that both players are under house arrest and face up to 12 years in prison.

Russian hockey players and officials have said little in public about Fedotov’s case.

One of the few who supports the goalkeeper is Grigori Panin, a KHL player and captain of the team Salavat Yulaev Ufa.

on InstagramUnder a photo he posted of Fedotov, Panin criticized the Russian “sports circle” for silence, adding that a similar situation could happen to anyone, especially young players “who glorify Russian abroad and defend our flag at various competitions.”

He wrote that Fedotov just wants to play hockey, but “someone somewhere doesn’t think so. It’s a precedent for everyone.”

Panin did not respond to CBC requests for an interview.

Send a message

Slava Malamud, who was formerly a Russian sports reporter and now a math teacher in Baltimore, says hockey in Russia has always been closely intertwined with politics, and that the environment is now getting a boost.

“The powers that are in Russia are pretty much consolidated around the idea that their country is fighting for its life against the West. So any player who leaves is definitely an ideological blow to that idea.”

Slava Malamud, a former Russian sports journalist who now teaches in the United States, has been following Fedotov’s case and believes it is sending a message to other KHL players. (Submitted by Slava Malamud)

Fedotov’s detention, along with sanctions and restrictions on Russia over the invasion of Ukraine, prompted some NHL general managers and league officials to talk about the potential risk and uncertainty of drafting Russian players. But in last month’s draft, three went into the first round and 23 were selected overall.

Still, Malamud thinks Fedotov is an example, and every player in the KHL knows that.

“I think what the message is that this is now sending to the younger players in Russia”[is]:’Leave if it goes well.'”