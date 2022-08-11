Islanders News: William Dufour also loves Latvian cuisine





At some point, Islanders news de facto comes into view as the start of the training camp is in sight. Weren’t there yet, but you know… guys need flights and reporting dates and things like that. Anyway, Kevin Weekes, who likes breaking news and teasing on Twitter, used his favorite medium to really just say what everyone thinks they know: whatever the islands have been up to (Securing Kadri? Re-signed Dobson, Bellows…Barzal ?) submitted and announced one of these days. Yesterday was not that day. Islanders News A day after Aatu Rty opened his WJC with four points against Latvia, it was William Dufour’s turn, scoring a goal and assisting Canada against the Latvians. [Isles WJC Tracker] Kevin Kurtz does a mailbag and confesses that, yes, the first eight months on the beat were a bit dull given the missed postseason and the second Cone of Silence summer. Questions like Barzal on the grand piano and impressions of Sonny Milano. [Athletic]

Rating each team’s blueline depth: this one rates the islands high, level 2 of 5. The article talks about their new addition: Romanov is a very physical player, but he also brings higher skating skills, and I think there is hope is he can create more scoring opportunities for a forward group who generally find them hard to find. [TSN] I’m ashamed to say how many times I’ve seen this highlight of the Leafs broadcast, because they inadvertently foreshadow the whole judgment that the Danish backhand is about to rain down on them, but anyway, it’s always a quick pick-me-up Elsewhere We surfed on the usual suspects and there was very little news after what Steve said yesterday. But here are a few bits, including a partially enlightening interview with Bill McNulty Guerin. In that WJC match, Latvia put unexpected pressure on Canada. [Sportsnet]

Meanwhile, the US dominated Germany and Sportsnet posted three whole paragraphs about it. [Sportsnet] Daily Faceoff Offered considerably more.

Major sponsors withdrew from the WJC in protest (maybe) against Hockey Canada’s handling of sexual assault cases, and the crowd is small. It is also in the summer, which is a bit like FIFA holding its World Cup in Qatar during the winter in the Northern Hemisphere. (They would never do that, would they?) What does this mean for the future of this youth tournament that has become much bigger than it should be? [Sportsnet]

The Sabers are starting to rebuild, but man, this subhead is depressing: sticking to the development plan despite 11 straight seasons without playoffs. [NHL]

Bill Guerin (re)builds the Wild for long-term durability, and a pace and intensity that mirrors head coach Dean Evason. He also had some reality check words for mid-tier free agents who don’t get any cash windfalls. [Fourth Period]

This sweet Oilers superfan succumbs to brain cancer at age 6. The world can be a terrible place. [NHL | Sportsnet]

