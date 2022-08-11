Sports
UAE cricket buzzes with excitement as leagues make a comeback after the pandemic
The Saudi Professional League may be between seasons at the moment, but the big clubs in the league are never far from the headlines.
Defending champion Al-Hilal cannot attract new players in the current transfer window. Al-Ittihad is not only preparing for the new season and trying to improve their second-place finish in the league, but must do so with the knowledge that they will not be able to add players in the January transfer market.
The common denominator in those two situations is Al-Nassr, the team that finished third last season. Al-Hilal midfielder Mohamed Kanno was found to have signed a contract with both clubs in Riyadh, hence the penalty. Al-Ittihad’s ban came in early August after a dispute over Abderrazak Hamdallah. He was found guilty of, among other things, conspiracy to leave Al-Nassr, who canceled his contract in November. He joined Al-Ittihad in January and has now been banned for four months.
It all meant that Al-Nassr had an excellent time. Not only are their rivals dealing with problems, the nine-time champions have been busy this summer, starting with the appointment of former Lyon, Roma and Marseille coach Rudi Garcia, and attracting stars such as Ivorian international Ghislane Konan, Luiz Gustavo from Brazil and David Ospina, the Colombian goalkeeper, from Napoli.
That latest signing could be the reason behind the potentially tricky situation Al-Nassr is now in. It’s the kind of situation that could lead to a similar transfer penalty coming their way.
It all started at the Africa Cup of Nations in Cameroon last January, all because of an injury to Egypt’s first-choice goalkeeper Mohamed El-Shenawy. The replacement for the Al-Ahly star was Mohamed Abou Gabal. The Zamalek Gloveman, also known as Gabaski, became one of the stars of the tournament and played an important role as the Pharaohs reached the final. His performance in the semi-final victory over Cameroon, including pasting information about the host’s kickers onto his water bottle, made headlines around the world.
The 33-year-old also excelled in the final, although this time Senegal triumphed on penalties. As soon as he returned to Cairo, there were reports of interest with Al-Nassr making the strongest inquiries, so much so that Gabaski believes a deal had been struck and a contract signed.
The player was eager to get involved in the preparations for Al-Nassrs’ season as he repeatedly applied through his lawyer for an entry visa to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and issuance of travel tickets to join the team, Echo Content Sports , which represents the goalkeeper, said in a statement released last weekend.
However, he was surprised by the official response that the club does not recognize the contract between the two parties and that it is invalid for reasons we consider illogical.
The agency called Al-Nassrs presented a settlement agreement as insufficient.
Now it seems that unless the situation changes, the player is ready to take his complaint to the world government.
Accordingly, we will refer the matter to the competent court of FIFA, demand the full payment stipulated in the contract and claim damages for the damages caused by the Al-Nassr club.
Sources close to the player believe that Garcia’s arrival has changed Al-Nassrs’ plan. With former Arsenal goalkeeper Ospina now between the sticks, the Egyptian, whose form has been so erratic since the Africa Cup of Nations that he lost his club spot to Mohamed Awad, was no longer seen as necessary.
However, Al-Nassr disputes that a valid deal was ever struck.
Both sides have agreed a contract that will take effect on August 1 based on information provided by the player and his agent that his contract with Zamalek will expire on July 1, 2022, the club said in a statement in response to Gabaskis’ allegations.
The information received by the club meant that the player will not be able to join us on a free transfer on the above date and that he will remain bound by a contract with Zamalek club until August 30, 2022.
The player and his agent were contacted and asked to provide evidence that the player is available for free on that date and is not bound by any other contract, but no proof was sent, and they insisted that the information provided to them was correct.
After giving the player and his agent sufficient time to change his legal status, Al-Nassr informed the player that what had been agreed is void and has no legal effect. Al-Nassr Football Club cannot be bound by a contract with a player that results in a serious legal violation.
At the moment, the two camps have different versions of events. It is expected that unless Al-Nassr makes an improved offer, Gabaski will turn to FIFA.
No one knows what the outcome will be, but if it means Al-Nassr won’t be able to sign new players for a while, at least they’re in good company. Officials from Al-Hilal and Al-Ittihad will certainly be very interested.
