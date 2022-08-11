Ohio State Football Fall Camp: What About Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka, and the Wide Receiver Rotation?

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football had its seventh training session of fall camp on Thursday in preparation for the 2022 season.

Here’s a look at the two-deeps during 11-on-11 bouts:

Position Beginner backup quarterback CJ Stroud Kyle McCord run back TreVeyon Henderson-Miyan Williams Evan Pryoro X receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. Jayden Ballard Z receiver Julian Fleming Emeka Egbuka lock receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba Xavier Johnson Tight ending Cade Stover Joe Royer Grab left Paris Johnson Jr. Zen Michalskiz Left guard Donovan Jackson Enoch Vimah Centre Luke Wypler Jacob James Right guard Matthew Jones Ben Christman Correct Tackle Dawand Jones Josh Fryar

Position Beginner backup Defensive End Zach Harrison Jack Sawyer Defensive End JT Tuimoloau Javontae Jean-Baptise/Tyler Friday Defensive Tackle Jerron Cage you Hamilton Defensive Tackle Tony Vincent Tyleik Williams Mike Linebacker Tommy Eichenberg Teradja Mitchell Will Linebacker Steele Chambers Chip Trayanum corner back Cameron Brown Lloyd McFarquhar corner back Denzel Burke Jake Seibert Nickel safety Tanner McCalister Cameron Martinez Bandit Safety Josh Proctor Kourt Williams Adjuster Safety Ronnie Hickman Lathan Ransom

Other observations:

Marvin Harrison-Julian Fleming-Jaxon Smith-Njigba were the starting wide receivers during team periods. But there were also periods during the day when Emeka Egbuka was the starting Z receiver.

I’ve seen a wide receiver group with Smith-Njigba out and Egbuka in the trench.

TreVeyon Henderson & Miyan Williams got work on the first string while Pryor was on the second string.

Ben Christman replaced Trey Leroux as second team right guard. Everything else held up as normal.

CJ Stroud took every first team representative as quarterback, Kyle McCord took every second team representative, and Devin Brown represented the third team. Not the best day for the quarterbacks. It’s fine because Strouds proved, but there were some throws that were a bit iffy.

Kamryn Babb practiced, but to a limited extent. Didn’t always participate in exercises and probably did one competitive thing. He looked good, but if you’ve had two ACL tears, it’s not that crazy to think that he wouldn’t be full to help him through the fall.

When she was on ball security and doing some other basic stuff early in training, there was one group where Harrison was the only non-tight end.

During a class period, Paris Johnson Jr. Zen Michalski in fact treated by man. Didn’t look good at first and not what you want to see if the attacking tackle depth is already low.

Jordan Hancock was there and dressed to stretch, but was in the Woody during the actual practice. Cameron Brown also seemed to be kept out of some exercises. Ryan Turner was not present.

Walk-on Lloyd McFarquhar to have a nice day at cornerback, working the second string. He took McCord while covering Egbuka.

JK Johnson picked up a badly thrown Stroud pass. He and Denzel Burke worked with the first string.

Jantzen Dunn worked out with cornerbacks in one exercise. Later Cam Martinez was nickel safe with the 1s and outside corner with the 3s in the same period.

There was a period when linebacker CJ Hicks and safety Kourt Williams rehearsed with the first string.

