Sports
Ohio State Football Fall Camp: What About Julian Fleming, Emeka Egbuka, and the Wide Receiver Rotation?
COLUMBUS, Ohio — Ohio State football had its seventh training session of fall camp on Thursday in preparation for the 2022 season.
Here’s a look at the two-deeps during 11-on-11 bouts:
|Position
|Beginner
|backup
|quarterback
|CJ Stroud
|Kyle McCord
|run back
|TreVeyon Henderson-Miyan Williams
|Evan Pryoro
|X receiver
|Marvin Harrison Jr.
|Jayden Ballard
|Z receiver
|Julian Fleming
|Emeka Egbuka
|lock receiver
|Jaxon Smith-Njigba
|Xavier Johnson
|Tight ending
|Cade Stover
|Joe Royer
|Grab left
|Paris Johnson Jr.
|Zen Michalskiz
|Left guard
|Donovan Jackson
|Enoch Vimah
|Centre
|Luke Wypler
|Jacob James
|Right guard
|Matthew Jones
|Ben Christman
|Correct Tackle
|Dawand Jones
|Josh Fryar
|Position
|Beginner
|backup
|Defensive End
|Zach Harrison
|Jack Sawyer
|Defensive End
|JT Tuimoloau
|Javontae Jean-Baptise/Tyler Friday
|Defensive Tackle
|Jerron Cage
|you Hamilton
|Defensive Tackle
|Tony Vincent
|Tyleik Williams
|Mike Linebacker
|Tommy Eichenberg
|Teradja Mitchell
|Will Linebacker
|Steele Chambers
|Chip Trayanum
|corner back
|Cameron Brown
|Lloyd McFarquhar
|corner back
|Denzel Burke
|Jake Seibert
|Nickel safety
|Tanner McCalister
|Cameron Martinez
|Bandit Safety
|Josh Proctor
|Kourt Williams
|Adjuster Safety
|Ronnie Hickman
|Lathan Ransom
Other observations:
Marvin Harrison-Julian Fleming-Jaxon Smith-Njigba were the starting wide receivers during team periods. But there were also periods during the day when Emeka Egbuka was the starting Z receiver.
I’ve seen a wide receiver group with Smith-Njigba out and Egbuka in the trench.
TreVeyon Henderson & Miyan Williams got work on the first string while Pryor was on the second string.
Ben Christman replaced Trey Leroux as second team right guard. Everything else held up as normal.
CJ Stroud took every first team representative as quarterback, Kyle McCord took every second team representative, and Devin Brown represented the third team. Not the best day for the quarterbacks. It’s fine because Strouds proved, but there were some throws that were a bit iffy.
Kamryn Babb practiced, but to a limited extent. Didn’t always participate in exercises and probably did one competitive thing. He looked good, but if you’ve had two ACL tears, it’s not that crazy to think that he wouldn’t be full to help him through the fall.
When she was on ball security and doing some other basic stuff early in training, there was one group where Harrison was the only non-tight end.
During a class period, Paris Johnson Jr. Zen Michalski in fact treated by man. Didn’t look good at first and not what you want to see if the attacking tackle depth is already low.
Jordan Hancock was there and dressed to stretch, but was in the Woody during the actual practice. Cameron Brown also seemed to be kept out of some exercises. Ryan Turner was not present.
Walk-on Lloyd McFarquhar to have a nice day at cornerback, working the second string. He took McCord while covering Egbuka.
JK Johnson picked up a badly thrown Stroud pass. He and Denzel Burke worked with the first string.
Jantzen Dunn worked out with cornerbacks in one exercise. Later Cam Martinez was nickel safe with the 1s and outside corner with the 3s in the same period.
Jantzen Dunn worked with angles in one exercise. Later Cam Martinez was nickel safe with the 1s and outside corner with the 3s in the same period.
There was a period when linebacker CJ Hicks and safety Kourt Williams rehearsed with the first string.
More Buckeyes Coverage
Ohio States fastest linebacker? strongest? smartest? The Buckeyes Reveal Answers in a Crowded Room
What’s the most interesting thing about Ohio State football’s linebackers?
How CJ Hicks upside inspired Ohio State footballs Teradja Mitchell to embrace his role as a mentor
Is Sonny Styles Already Jim Knowles’ Secret Weapon While Ohio State Plays Football With Five Star Safety?
Jim Knowles Breaks Down Ohio State Defense, And Inside the LB Plan: Buckeye Talk
Ohio State soccer ball Jyaire Brown loses black stripe
Chip Trayanum Becomes First Ohio State Soccer Player to Lose Black Stripe in Fall Camp
What’s with Jordan Hancock, Cam Martinez and Ohio State football depth concerns at cornerback?
Jim Knowles Thinks Ryan Day Should Expect Ohio State Football to Have a Top 5 Defense
Does Ohio State football have the nation’s best tackle tandem in Paris Johnson Jr. and Dawand Jones?
Paris Johnson Jr., Dawand Jones, Justin Frye, and Ohio States New Offensive Line: Buckeye Talk Podcast
How can Ohio State’s new defensive scheme better prepare its offensive line?
Ohio State footballs Donovan Jackson ready for Buckeyes next breakthrough second year offensive
Why Big Tens TV Rights Deal Excludes ESPN Makes Notre Dame Membership More Likely
Shop the latest Ohio State Buckeyes merchandise: Here you can order Ohio State football gear online including jerseys, t-shirts, hoodies, hats and much more.
If you or a loved one has questions and would like to talk to a professional about gambling, call the Ohio Problem Gambling Helpline at 1-800-589-9966 or the National Council on Program Gambling Helpline (NCPG) at 1-800-522-4700 .
Sources
2/ https://www.cleveland.com/osu/2022/08/ohio-state-football-fall-camp-whats-up-with-julian-fleming-emeka-egbuka-and-ohio-state-footballs-wide-receiver-rotation.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- China Overtakes US in Scientific Research Output | China August 11, 2022
- Top 5 Monkeypox Myths, Debunked August 11, 2022
- The Republican congressman says the FBI seized his cell phone August 11, 2022
- CDC Relaxes Covid Guidelines, Note Virus ‘Here It Stays’ August 11, 2022
- Wastewater testing for disease standardized August 11, 2022