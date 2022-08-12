Utah States Linebackers Build On Last Year’s Success And Continue To Grow

Utah State football held its 12th fall camp practice Thursday morning, and the Aggie linebackers are working hard to build on last year’s success.

“What I’ve seen from this defense is that we’ve been able to grow from last year,” said sophomore linebackers coach. Mike Zuckerman . “Last year we finished the basics. Now we focus on the details how hard we can practice, how much more we can do and how much these guys can handle because they are so much more confident and they know our standard. We coach a lot less in terms from how to practice, how to run to the ball and tackle it, and a lot more execution to really get into the hard details.”

Flag this group is senior ALSO Vongphachanh , which earned a commendation for all Mountain West awards after the 2020 COVID abridged season. As a junior in 2021, Vongphachanh started all 14 games at inside linebacker and had 55 tackles, including 2.0 sacks and 7.0 tackles for loss, to go along with one fumble recovery. For his career, he played in 27 games with 20 starts and has 122 tackles, including 5.0 sacks and 10.5 tackles for loss.

“It’s been nice to see AJ this camp and his growth as a leader. He’s really grown as a leader and a presence on the defense. So I’m really excited about how he’s pushing himself and what he could be this year,” said Zuckerman.

The only other letter winner to return here is junior Kaleo Neves who has played in 23 career games with one start and has seven career tackles.

Utah State also welcomes freshmen to linebacker John Moa who wore a red shirt during his first season with the Aggies.

“In general, the defense is just hungry in this camp,” said Vongphachanh. “We came out of the spring really well. Everything is going really fast as it’s our second year and there are a lot of returners on the defensive side. Even the guys coming in are doing a great job just buying in and working hard every day to work .”

With an immediate need for impactful players, Utah State added three talented newcomers through the junior transfer portal Anthony Switzer (Augusta, Arkansas/Marion HS/Arkansas State) and MJ Tafi (West Jordan, Utah/Alta HS/Washington) and Freshman Red Shirt Cole Joyce (Bentonville, Arkansas/Bentonville HS/UCF).

Switzer is the most experienced newcomer here, as he appeared in 24 games with 15 starts during his three seasons with Arkansas State, recording 91 tackles, including 4.0 tackles for loss, to go along with four pass-breakups. , three forced fumbles, one fumble recovery and one interception.

Tafisi spent four seasons in Washington, appearing in 22 games, recording 40 tackles, including 1.0 sacks and 1.5 tackles for loss, to go along with the one-pass breakup. And Joyce spent one season at UCF, playing in one game.

Utah State also added a four-year transfer here in junior Wes Wright (Manti, Utah/Manti HS/BYU), who played in 10 games at BYU in the 2020 season, and one junior college transfer in junior Omari Okeke (Bellflower, California/Bellflower HS/Cerritos JC), who spent two seasons at Cerritos (California) Junior College and posted 50 career tackles.

In addition, the state of Utah welcomes five freshmen to the program in Max Alford (Park City, Utah/Park City HS), Avery Ellis (Royal City, Washington/Royal HS), Lofa Fontoti-Maikui (Layton, Utah/Northridge HS), Bronson Olevao (Salt Lake City, Utah/Highland HS) and Josh Williams (Mesquite, Texas/Mesquite HS).

“This linebacker group has been really great. We are a lot younger than last year’s group, but these guys are willing to work every day. The new guys have stepped up, even the upcoming freshmen. Everyone has done a great job with attention to detail, trying to learn the defense, running the show in general and getting everyone ready,” Vongphachanh added.

All fall camp practices are closed to the public. Fans are invited to watch Utah State’s final scrimmage on Saturday, August 13 at 2 p.m., as part of the annual Family Football Fun Day, held at Merlin Olsen Field in Maverik Stadium.

Utah State opens the 2022 season on Saturday, August 27, when Connecticut is held at 2 p.m., in a game broadcast nationally on Fox Sports 1. USU then plays in Alabama on Saturday, September 3, and hosts Weber State on Saturday, September 10, before MW starts playing at home against UNLV on Saturday, September 24, in a match that will air on CBS Sports Network at 5 p.m.

For information on Aggie football tickets, fans can contact the USU Athletics ticket office by telephone by calling 1-888-USTATE-1 or 435-797-0305 during normal business hours. Fans can also purchase their tickets in person at the USU Ticket office within the Dee Glen Smith Spectrum or online by clicking the “Buy Tickets” tab at www.UtahStateAggies.com.

Fans can follow the Aggie football schedule at twitter.com/USUFootball or on Facebook at Utah State Football, as well as on Instagram at instagram.com/USUFootball. Aggie fans can also follow the Utah State athletics program at twitter.com/USUAthletics or on Facebook at Utah State University Athletics.