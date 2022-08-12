Australian cricketers donate prize money to children in crisis-stricken Sri Lanka | Cricket





In yet another humanitarian gesture, Australia’s men’s cricket team has donated their prize money from its recent tour of Sri Lanka to aid the country’s worst economic crisis. The development was confirmed by Cricket Australia on Twitter. The money donated will be channeled through UNICEF Australia to help the children and families affected by the crisis. Cricket Australia wrote in a series of tweets: “Our Aussie men have donated their prize money from the recent tour of Sri Lanka to support children and families hit by the country’s worst economic crisis in decades. The donation will go to @unicefaustralia’s programs to support nutrition, health care, safe drinking water, education and mental health. The donation goes to @unicefaustralia‘s programs to support nutrition, health care, safe drinking water, education and mental health. If you want to contribute, go to https://t.co/sYLmA6vE19 — Cricket Australia (@CricketAus) August 11, 2022 According to the board, the team will donate a total of A$45,000 to the organization’s appeal in Sri Lanka. The men’s team had traveled to Sri Lanka in June-July of this year for an all-format tour and experienced the prevailing situation up close. Also read: Faf du Plessis and Chennai Super Kings reunited, but in a different league In a video shared by cricket.com.au when the team was still in the island country, Australian Test Captain Pat Cummins had given an account on the situation. The protest yesterday, you couldn’t escape it. We have a lot of messages from home, how are you? hope you are fine’. We felt completely fine. You could just hear it as it turned from a protest to a party. And chatting with a few employees around the hotel and a few drivers. They do it very hard. They have a day of food, a day off to eat and try to feed their children. It’s really tough, he said. Pat Cummins talks about the massive protest that engulfed Galle ground during the second test and how the tour’s impact has not been lost on the touring side #SLvAUS pic.twitter.com/M6BrlCdpwr — cricket.com.au (@cricketcomau) July 12, 2022 Sharing his thoughts on his team’s gesture of donating the prize money, UNICEF Australia brand ambassador Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au as follows: “It was very clear to us how much the daily lives of Sri Lankans are being affected. Seeing what happened to the team, it was an easy decision to donate our prize money to UNICEF who has been to Sri Lanka. Lanka supports meeting the needs of children and families for over 50 years.” Also read | I thought ‘Here we go again, another Sachin Tendulkar. As if one wasn’t enough’: Brett Lee on bowling to India great This is not the first time Australia has provided monetary support to a cause above sport. Cummins and Cricket Australia had previously donated $50,000 for oxygen supplies to India to help fight a raging COVID-19 wave in 2021, which also resulted in the Indian Premier League’s mid-term suspension. Australia won the T20Is 2-1 on their tour of Sri Lanka, but the hosts came back to win the ODIs 3-2, and the two-game Test series ended in a 1-1 draw.

