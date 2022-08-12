Is there Thursday Night Football preseason on TV tonight? Live streams, channels and more





Will there be any NFL games played today, Thursday, August 11, with the 2022 preseason schedule officially underway? The answer is yes, with two matches starting at 7pm ET and 7:30pm ET. Scroll below to learn more about times, channels, livestream information and more information on how to view details. There are two NFL games today, both played in the evening. The first game is between the New York Giants and New England Patriots. Just half an hour later, the Tennessee Titans face the Baltimore Ravens. New York Giants at New England Patriots Time

7 p.m. ET TV channel

NFL Network live stream

Paramount+, Vidgofubo TV, NFL+ The Patriots begin their preseason schedule with a home game against the Giants. New England has had a surprisingly successful season, finishing 10-7 and moving on to the Wild Card Round. Expectations for the Patriots weren’t very high last year when the team transitioned to a rookie quarterback in Mac Jones. However, behind an excellent defense and adequate offensive play, the team managed to bounce back from their first losing season since 2000. On the other side of the ball, the Giants had another mediocre season, with a 4-13 record. It was their fifth consecutive losing season and they started fresh again with a new head coach and general manager. The team chose not to include QB Daniel Jones’ fifth-year option, meaning Jones will have to make significant strides forward if he is to remain part of the Giants. Tennessee Titans at Baltimore Ravens Time

7:30 PM ET TV channel

Local (WBAL-TV) live stream

Paramount+, Vidgo, FuboTV, NFL+ The Baltimore Ravens will look to continue their unprecedented streak by winning their 21st straight preseason game in a row. Their AFC opponent Tennesse Titans can say something about that, however. While the Ravens are preseason juggernauts, this game can be tricky as they will likely put most of their main starters to rest. Meanwhile, the Titans have a riddle on the QB position. Ryan Tannehill is locked up as QB1; however, rookie Malik Willis battles it out with Logan Woodside for the backup role. Willis will impress after falling further than most expected in the 2022 NFL Draft. However, journeyman Woodside has looked good in training camp so far. 2022 NFL Preseason Week 1 Schedule Below you will find all preseason games for the first full week of play. friday 12 aug Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions

18:00 | NFL Network Cleveland Browns at Jacksonville Jaguars

7 p.m. | local Arizona Cardinals at Cincinnati Bengals

7:30 pm | local New York Jets at Philadelphia Eagles

7:30 pm | NBC Green Bay Packers at San Francisco 49ers

8:30 pm | NFL Network Saturday 13 Aug. Kansas City Chiefs at Chicago Bears

13:00 | NFL Network Carolina Panthers at Washington Commanders

13:00 | local Indianapolis Colts at Buffalo Bills

4 p.m. | NFL Network Seattle Seahawks at Pittsburgh Steelers

7 p.m. | NFL Network Miami Dolphins at Tampa Bay Buccaneers

7:30 pm | CBS New Orleans Saints in Houston Texans

8 p.m. | ABC Dallas Cowboys in Denver Broncos

9 p.m. | NFL Network sunday 14 aug Minnesota Vikings at Las Vegas Raiders

This article contains affiliate links. PFN can receive commission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.profootballnetwork.com/nfl-games-today-preseason-thursday-81122/

