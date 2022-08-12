2022 World Juniors Day 2: Minnesota Wild Prospects Pointless, But Not Pointless

We were treated to a small appetizer during the opening day of 2022 World Juniors on Tuesday. Minnesota Wild depth prospects like Servac Petrovsky could outshine some of their teammates. But now, on Wednesday, the second day of the tournament, we get to the real meaty part of the Wilds prospects pool.

Some of the most prominent and talented players to draft the Wild in recent years have featured for their country. Let’s see how they did it.

Liam Hgren, Sweden vs. Switzerland

The Wilds’ first pick of their draft class for 2022 was placed on the third line of a Team Sweden announced as a potential contender as the other powerhouses have been weakened in every position – no one can blame players for using their month before NHL training camps to prepare for that instead of playing in some weird postponed thing in Edmonton.

hgren finished with zero points and one shot on target in just 9:31 TOI. Not much to think about here. He was buried by some older senior prospects on this team and overall Sweden looked awful. Switzerland played the trick perfectly, even holding the score for the first 36 minutes and just letting the opponent make their own mistakes.

They didn’t look too good, but it wasn’t a mistake at all. He had some strong forechecking plays, looked fine, but failed to produce due to strong strategy.

Jesper Wallstedt, Sweden vs. Switzerland

When it’s a silly and boring game, teams have to rely on their goalkeepers and Jesper Wallstedt was spot on during the first two periods. He even managed to create some excitement via a double save highlight.

The 19-year-old made 21 saves on 23 shots, which equates to a save rate of 0.913 in the tournament so far, which isn’t too bad. Switzerland’s first goal was scored by slipping just under Wallstedts’ arm and the second (scored within a minute of each other) was a rocket through traffic going over and into the top corner.

Again, not the most dominant display and not the best we’ve even seen from Wallstedt, but just solid enough not to question its legitimacy.

Carson Lambos, Canada vs. Latvia

I don’t know what it is with Canada versus Latvia, but they almost? always struggle to win. The team looks like they are skating through cement as they try to get past the Latvian zone. Nevertheless, Canada still walked away with a 5-2 win as even if some forwards opt out, they still have Connor Bedard on their team.

For our powerful two-way defender and Wild 2021 first-rounder Carson Lambos, he finished the game with zero points and just over eight minutes on the ice. Frankly, he played a brutal game and somehow ended up minus-1 in the win. If I’d just seen the Ice Age, I’d think since Canada has a back-to-back (with Servac Petrovskys Slovakia on Thursday afternoons), they’re just spreading out the minutes. But Lambos just looked awful, so let’s just take that and move on.

Ryan ORourke, Canada vs. Latvia

ORourke was just a ghost out there. Rand Lambo’s just something with nine minutes of Ice Age and has a whole row of zeros for a box score. No plus-minus, no shots, no points, no penalty minutes just hanging out there.

Again, he might play better against a fairly top-heavy Slovakian team and get some work in the intervening hours, but it’s certainly not a good start for the Canadian defenders who will be representing the Wild on the international stage in the coming weeks.

As previously mentioned, Canada will face Slovakia at 5 p.m. on Thursday. David Spacek will also return to the ice as the Czech Republic plays against Finland at 1 p.m., and Brock Faber and Jack Peart are slated to give some more hope to Lambos and ORourke, while the United States plays against Switzerland at 9 p.m.