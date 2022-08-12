Fantasy Football Wide Receiver Sleepers 2022: Michael Pittman Jr., Jerry Jeudy Steps Up

The term fantasy “sleeper” can be defined in many ways. For some, it can be a relatively unknown player who grows into a useful fantasy player. It can also be a player who makes an impact through an increase in chances through injury. For most, the term sleeper means a player who outperforms his draft spot or average draft position.

However you define it, the art of picking sleepers can be the difference between a good fantasy team and a team that becomes a championship contender in your league. With that in mind, here’s a look at 10 wide receivers that could break out or be sleepers.

Michael Pittman Jr., Colts: Pittman put in over 1000 yards and was the WR17 last season, but I think he could be even better in 2022. The Colts brought in quarterback Matt Ryan, an upgrade over Carson Wentz, and his main competition for goals will be the dodgy Parris Campbell and rookie Alec Pierce. After a season where he saw a target share close to 26%, I see Pittman making the move to the next level of receivers.

jerry jedyBroncos: Jeudy has yet to live up to the expectations of fantasy fans as injuries and questionable quarterback play have held him back in his first two seasons. The Broncos resolved the latter issue and traded for Russell Wilson. Evidence suggests that head coach Nathaniel Hackett will “make Russ cook,” which is great news for Jeudy, who should see even more targets on offense with Tim Patrick (knee).

Darnell Mooneybears: Mooney is coming off a prolific 2021 season as he was ranked 23rd in fantasy points with over 1,000 receiving yards. While the Bears added several wideouts in the off-season, none of them seem to pose a real threat to Mooney’s place as the best pass-attack option for Justin Fields. The quarterback also threw the ball to Mooney on nearly 27% of his passes in his first six games as the Bears starter.

Rashod Batemanraven: Bateman was one of the biggest winners of the off-season in fantasy land. When the Ravens traded Marquise Brown to the Cardinals, it opened up a nearly 25% target share in the passing game. I see Bateman, a first-round pick in the 2021 NFL draft, absorb most of those goals. He also doesn’t have much competition for goals among Baltimore’s wide receivers, so Bateman has some serious sleeper value.

gabriel davisbills: Davis is a popular name in the fantasy football world. The off-season has been positive for him in terms of player moves as the Bills added a slot man in Jamison Crowder and didn’t draft a wideout until round 5 (Khalil Shakir). That leaves Davis as the No. 2 receiver against Stefon Diggs in what should remain an explosive Buffalo pass attack. His average draft position continues to increase in draft.

Elijah Moorejets: Moore would have been one of my best fantasy breakouts this season if the Jets hadn’t picked Garrett Wilson in the first round. Still, I see Moore as the potential leader among the wideouts for the Men in Green. He showed off some serious skills in limited time as a rookie, averaging nearly 13 fantasy points per game. That includes three games in which he scored more than 20 points. Search for “Moore” by Elijah.

Drake LondonFalcons: London is in a great place from a fantasy perspective as the Falcons’ depth map on wide receiver doesn’t have much talent. I would project the USC product for Marcus Mariota as the best wide-out in the passing game. He will likely be selected as a No. 4 option in season draws, but he has a low WR2 upside at best. London should provide a pretty good return on investment for fantasy fans.

Allen LazardPackers: Aaron Rodgers lost his best option in the Packers passing game when the Packers traded Davante Adams. That leaves Lazard wide-aligning as the team’s No. 1 receiver, and he has all the confidence and rapport with Rodgers. Sure, the team added Sammy Watkins and rookies Christian Watson and Romeo Doubs, but I still see Lazard as the best option among Packers receivers. He could be a draft theft.

Kadarius ToneyGiants: Toney showed flashes of potential as a rookie, including a massive 29.6 point explosion in a loss to the Cowboys. Injuries derailed what could have been a bigger stat campaign, but Toney is back at 100% and is expected to start in Year 2. In a foul that should be more productive under new head coach Brian Daboll, I see a scenario where Toney emerges in a weekly No. 3 wideout.

Jalen TolbertCowboys: The Cowboys are thin on the wide receiver as the team traded Amari Cooper and lost James Washington for an extended period of time due to an injured foot. Enter Tolbert, who is now starting to face CeeDee Lamb in what should remain a prolific Dallas offensive. If he develops a rapport with Dak Prescott, the South Alabama rookie could make an immediate impact in fantasy competitions.

