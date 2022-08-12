Michigan Senior Summer Olympics scheduled for coming weeks – Macomb Daily





More than 1,500 athletes ages 50 and older from across the state will compete in the Michigan Senior Summer Olympics Games in the coming weeks, with events spread across locations in Oakland and Macomb counties. The 23 MSO Summer Games events are scheduled for two blocks: August 12-21 and September 10-11. The opening ceremony will take place on Friday, August 12 at Rochesters Bloomer Park (345 John R Road), with free admission, free food, live music from the Grooving Violation and vendor tables, a torchlight ceremony and inflatable activities for children. Tickets are sold out for the Celebration of Athletes dinner and Hall of Fame Awards Ceremony at Oakland University’s Oakland Center on Saturday, August 20, with NBA alumnus Earl The Twirl Cureton as guest speaker. There is a waiting list for those still interested in tickets. This summer’s events are the official qualifier for the National Senior Games for the coming years in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. This year’s events include: (In chronological order) Shuffleboard, August 12, Waterford Recreation Center Pickleball, August 12-15, Life Time Fitness in Rochester Hills 5K Run, August 13, Oakland University 3-on-3 Basketball Tournament, August 14, Oakland University 10K Run, August 15, Oakland University Swimming, August 15, Oakland University Cycling, August 16-17, Waterford Hills Road Racing Tennis, Aug 17-19, Oakland University (Outdoor Courts) Badminton, August 18-19, Troy Community Center Golf, Aug 18-19, Twin Lakes Golf Club at Oakland Twp. Basketball Skills Challenge (Free Throw Shooting and Three-Point Shooting), August 20, Sterling Heights Community Center Archery, Aug. 21, Marsh View Park in Oakland Twp. Disc golf, August 21, Firefighting Park in Troy Powerwalk, August 21, Oakland University Racewalk, August 21, Oakland University Track & Field, August 21, Oakland University Cornhole, September 10, Clawson Troy Elks Lodge Football, September 10-11, Legacy Sports Center in Brighton Softball, September 10-11, Clintonwood Park at Clarkston Volleyball, September 11, Elite Sportsplex at Waterford Twp. Billiards, October 9, Side Pocket Billiards in Lapeer Powerlifting, October 15, location unknown Dancesport, October 23, Royal Park Hotel in Rochester Table tennis (Aug. 7) and bowling (July 31 – Aug. 1) events have already been contested. For more information about the competitions or updates on the event schedule, visit www.michiganseniorolympics.org.

