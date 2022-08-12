Nick Kyrgios reveals after victory over Alex de Minaur

Nick Kyrgios shared his family’s grief after beating Alex de Minaur at the Canadian Open. Image: Instagram/Tennis TV

Nick Kyrgios has opened up further about his family’s heartbreak after beating Alex de Minaur to advance to the quarterfinals at the Canadian Open.

Kyrgios was too good for his compatriot on Thursday, he won 6-2 6-3 for his 15th win in his last 16 games.

The only loss Kyrgios suffered during that period was against Novak Djokovic in Wimbledon final.

De Minaur first faced his Davis Cup teammate as Australia’s No. 1 male player, but was given a nasty reality check at the hands of the most popular player on tour.

It took Kyrgios barely an hour to complete the win, guaranteeing him another major ranking boost ahead of the US Open, which starts on August 29.

During his court interview, Kyrgios was happy with the performance, but expressed his desire to go home to see his family.

The Australian star announced earlier this week that his mother is ill in hospital, while his father is also not in good health. His brother Christos also recently had his first child.

“I miss home, I’m not going to lie,” he said.

“I haven’t seen my mom and dad in about three months. I miss them, but at the same time I know I only have a few more tournaments before I go home.”

On Wednesday after his stunning victory over World No.1 Daniil MedvedevKyrgios wrote a touching message to his mother on a camera lens on the field.

“Be strong mom,” he wrote.

Before Wednesday’s game against Medvedev, Kyrgios said: “It’s hard to be away from Australia now. My mother is in the hospital, my father has not been so well.

“People just see me winning, losing, throwing a racket. They don’t really understand the challenges we players face in our personal lives.”

Nill Kyrgios forced to stay in Australia while her son is abroad and misses his extraordinary run to the Wimbledon final.

Speaking for the Wimbledon finaltold Nill de Sydney Morning Herald: “My kidneys are very close to the end of their life”.

She revealed that she has booked to get a kidney from her husband and hopes it will be compatible.

Nick Kyrgios with his manager John Morris and mother Nill at the Australian Open in 2016. (Photo by Scott Barbour/Getty Images)

Nick Kyrgios continues sparkling form

Sometimes it seemed like Thursday Kyrgios played with the Minaurwho barely won a point in the first four games.

He eventually came on the board, but Kyrgios, who mixed classy serve volley action with ferocious power from the back, effortlessly took the opening set in 23 minutes before immediately grabbing an early break in the second.

He briefly lost his composure after failing to serve out the game at 5-2, but regained his composure to take the win with a brutal fourth break from the Minaur’s service.

“It’s never easy to play a friend, especially when they’re Australian. So I came here and got the job done,” Kyrgios said.

Nick Kyrgios in action at the Canadian Open. (Photo by David Kirouac/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

“To play Alex, we are such good friends and he has had such a good career with the Australian flag so far and it was just tough mentally.

“I played the way I was supposed to play. He’s a great player. If you play to his strengths, he’s one of the best players from the back in the game and he’s so quick.”

The red-hot Wimbledon runner-up is expected to rise from 37th to number 27 in the standings and could crack the world’s top 15 if he bolsters last week’s success in Washington with an eighth career title on Sunday.

That would secure Kyrgios a crucial top-16 spot in New York, and ensure the 27-year-old wouldn’t play a higher-ranked rival until the second week of the final grand slam of the season.

Kyrgios’ more immediate focus is on Hubert Hurkacz, against whom he will battle for a place in the semi-finals of a sixth tournament to be held out of an injury-forced withdrawal in Mallorca the week before Wimbledon.

Hurkacz defeated Kyrgios on the Halle lawns two months ago and reached the last eight on Thursday with a fight 6-7 (6-8) 6-2 7-6 (7-3) third round victory over Albert Ramos-Vinolas.

