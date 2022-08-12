



My favorite moment of the San Jose Sharks out of season? It wasn’t the Sharks ushering in a new era with trailblazing GM Mike Grier. It wasn’t that San Jose gave embattled head coach David Quinn a second chance. It didn’t trade for Luke Kunin, or sign Oskar Lindblom, Matt Benning, Nico Sturm or Markus Nutivaara. No, it was introduced three weeks ago via Zoom to the Nutivaaras dog, the four-year-old miniature Dachshund Iitu (pronounced E-too). San Jose Hockey Now readers know all about my love for my nine-year-old Australian Shepherd Mix Mushu. Thanks readers + Sheng eats his way through Montreal Of course, Grier Nutivaara didn’t sign for his dog. Not long ago, the 28-year-old was an up and coming blueliner for the Columbus Blue Jackets, who signed a $10.8 million dollar four-year pact in March 2018. The hope was that the young puck-mover would anchor the Blue Jackets mid-mating in years to come. Markus is a smart, mobile defender who reads the ice very well and excels at moving the puck, Blue Jackets general manager Jarmo Kekalainen said after the extension. Then Columbus head coach John Tortorella echoed Kekalainen: I want him in the lineup because his first pass is one of the better ones we have to get us out of the end zone. However, Nutivaara battled consistency and injuries, and in October 2020 he was sent off to the Florida Panthers in a cap-clearing move for low prospect Cliff Pu. Things didn’t look good for Nutivaara in the Sunshine State: in 2020-21, he only played 30 games due to COVID and injuries. He only played once last season due to a hip injury. I had [hip] surgery before Christmas. I feel like I’m pretty close. I’m pretty sure I’ll be 100% when training camp starts, Nutivaara told San Jose media. I’ve been in pain for the past few years. The San Jose Sharks, their blueline decimated by the departure of Brent Burns, are desperately hoping to get them a healthy Nutivaara, landing him a $1.5 million dollar show-me one-year contract. The Sharks are betting Nutivaara and fellow No. 65 Erik Karlsson can stay healthy: Nutivaara has missed 152 games in the past three seasons, while Karlsson has missed 91 games in the past four years. They are also the best experienced puck movers on the San Jose Sharks blueline. When they are out, San Jose will have a hard time getting the puck out of the zone with possession. Speaking of Karlsson, Nutivaara will, of course, move on to the two-time winner of the Norris Trophy and his trademark No. 65. Immediately my friends called me, and they said you have to change your number, there is no chance. No chance, Nutivaara said with a laugh. On the national team I was 77. So I think I’ll go for that number. pic.twitter.com/GX1ueY7j4K — San Jose Sharks (@SanJoseSharks) July 24, 2022 Welcome to your new home for the latest news, analysis and opinions from San Jose Sharks. Like us on Facebookfollow us on Twitter and don’t forget to subscribe to SJHN+ for all our content for members of Sheng Peng and the National Hockey Now network plus an ad-free browsing experience.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://sanjosehockeynow.com/san-jose-sharks-markus-nutivaara-iitu-dog/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos