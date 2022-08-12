Hutchison Ports Pakistan sponsors Pakistan’s youngest table tennis player – Latest News – The Nation





LAHORE – As a commitment to support Pakistan’s young talent, Hutchison Ports Pakistan, the country’s first deep-water container terminal, has sponsored a sports trip of Hoor Fawad Pakistan’s youngest table tennis player in the women’s category to represent Pakistan at the Islamic Solidarity Games, scheduled to starting on August 9 in Konya, Turkey.

The initiative aligns with the approach of supporting young talent from Pakistan and provides opportunities to represent Pakistan at international events and forums. 13-year-old Hoor started playing table tennis at the age of 8 and proved her mettle by taking the first gold medal in Sindh Games at the age of 9. She continued her winning streak and won the Karachi Women’s Championship title at the age of 11. Together with many experienced players, Hoor won 2 gold medals in Senior National Championship Lahore and 1 silver and 1 bronze medal in South Asia Under 15 category. She is the National Champion in the Under-15 category, Mix Double Senior National Champion and Team Event Senior National Champion. The Pakistan Sports Federation had conducted trials with the top 12 female players for the Hangzhou Asian Games and the Konya Islamic Solidarity Games. Hoor had won 10 out of 12 matches and was 2nd in trials. She is the 1st youngest female player to represent Pakistan at international events.

Head of Business Unit, Hutchison Ports Pakistan Captain Syed Rashid Jamil said Hutchison Ports Pakistan is committed to supporting youth-oriented initiatives and other causes of national importance. Providing opportunities to the youth of the country is one of our top priorities as a company. We will continue to support initiatives that provide opportunities to the young generation and enable them to excel their skills and talent in various fields. Jubilant Hoor said: I will do everything I can to perform exceptionally in this competition and make Pakistan proud. I am grateful to Hutchison Ports Pakistan for their support and sponsorship of my sports trip to represent Pakistan at an international sporting event.

Hutchison Ports Pakistan supports Pakistani youth in various areas. The port had recently sponsored vocational training for underprivileged young people with the aim of teaching them technical skills.

