Mercury security guard Skylar Diggins-Smith for the rest of the season for ‘personal reasons’

Skylar Diggins-Smith will miss the rest of the WNBA season for personal reasons, the Phoenix Mercury announced on Thursday. This continues a difficult period for the Mercury, a team still on the hunt for a spot in the playoffs.

Losing Diggins-Smith means the Mercury will have to do without their top scorer. The 5-foot-9 guard has averaged 19.7 points and 5.5 assists per game this season at 42.9 percent from the field. The team has suspended its contract and plans to sign a replacement player who will be available for Friday’s game against the Dallas Wings.

Diggins-Smith had already missed the two most recent games. She was listed as disabled with non-COVID illness during the Mercury’s victory over the New York Liberty on August 6, and then for personal reasons during the loss to the Minnesota Lynx on Wednesday.

The news about Diggins-Smith comes just days after Diana Taurasi was out with a quad strain for the remainder of the regular season. The team has also had to deal with Brittney Griner’s situation. Griner, who has been detained in Russia since February for carrying vape cartridges containing marijuana concentrate in her luggage,was sentenced to nine years in prisonon Aug 4.

Hearing the conviction was an emotional moment for the Mercury, and Diggins-Smith was one of the players who talked about how “tough” the situation is and the trauma the team feels.

The Mercury have lost four of their last five games since July 31. They are currently tied for eighth in the standings with a 14-20 record, the same as the Lynx, Liberty and the Atlanta Dream.

Phoenix has two games to go. After Friday’s game against the Wings, the team will close the regular season with a showdown with Chicago Sky on Sunday.