Catamount Football Preseason Position Preview: Safety





Cullowhee, North Carolina Western Carolina football enjoyed a well-deserved day off on Thursday ahead of Saturday’s first open scrimmage session of Saturday’s preseason. The team spent much of the morning in treatment and position meetings, reviewing the film from the first six practice sessions of fall camp. The afternoon was spent on a team bonding activity as the team went bowling as a team in Sylva. On Thursday, CatamountSports.com also continued its 2022 Catamount Football Position Previews, moving into defensive secondary to watch safety with sophomore assistant coach and defensive coordinator, Chazmon Scales . Throughout the preseason, each video segment will feature featured position highlights with an interview with the WCU position coach.

Practices on the field will resume on Friday-morning, with the team only training with helmets. WCU will hold its first of two preseason scrimmages on Saturday morning, starting at 9:00 AM. The team’s eighth practice will be in full pads and open to the public. It is respectfully requested that spectators observe from the seating area of ​​the stadium and are not on the pitch or on the sidelines for safety reasons. Practice times are subject to change. Both season and singles tickets, as well as matchday parking for Western Carolina’s 2022 home schedule, are on sale now through the WCU Athletics Ticket Office on the first floor of the Ramsey Center, by phone at (828) 227-2401. and online at www.CatamountSports.com/BuyTickets. Training schedule Catamount football preseason 2022 :

Fri, Aug 12 Exercise #7 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (Helmets)

Sat, Aug 13 Scrimmage #1 (Exercise #8) 9:00 AM 11:30 AM (full pads)

Sun 14 Aug No training (team photo day)

Mon Aug 15 Exercise #9 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (Upper Work)

Tue, Aug 16 Exercise #10 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (full pads)

Wed, Aug 17 Exercise #11 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (full pads)

Thursday 18 Aug No training (day off)

Fri, Aug 19 Exercise #12 8:30 AM 11:00 AM (Helmets)

Sat, Aug 20 Scrimmage #2 (Exercise #13) 12 noon 2 pm (full pads)

Sun 21 Aug No training (day off)

Mon Aug 22 First day of fall classes at WCU Keep up with all things Catamount football and WCU Athletics through the social media on Facebook (FB.com/CatamountSports, FB.com/WesternCarolinaFootball), Twitter (@catamounts, @CatamountsFB) and Instagram (wcu_catamounts, catamountsfb). Important Dates in Catamount Athletics & Catamount Football :

friday 12 aug The Catamount Classic Golf Tournament (Olde Sycamore Golf Plantation, Charlotte)

friday 12 aug Catamount Women’s Soccer Exhibition vs. Read McRae (CAC, 6 p.m.)

Friday 19 Aug WCU Freshman Convocation (Ramsey Center)

Saturday 20 Aug Catamount Volleyball Exhibition vs. Anderson (Ramsey Center, 6:00 PM)

Monday Aug 23 First day of class for the fall semester Cullowhee

Thursday 25 Aug Catamount Women’s Soccer Home Opener vs. Clemson (CAC, 7 p.m.)

Saturday 3 Sept. 2022 Catamount Football Season Opener at Charleston Southern (Afternoon)

Friday September 16 The Bob Waters Memorial Maggie Valley Club Maggie Valley, NC

Saturday 17 September 2022 Catamount Football home opener, vs. Presbyterian (3:30 PM)

