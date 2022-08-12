Sports
Rafa Nadal dispute arises after Kyrgios win over Medvedev
Rafa Nadal has the chance to take the number 1 in the world ranking Daniil Medvedev at the Cincinnati Open after losing to the Russian in the second round to Nick Kyrgios this week.
Nadal has had a remarkable season winning both the Australian Open and the French Open.
BIZARRE: Drama erupts over Ruud’s illegal act during bathroom break
‘CAN NOT WAIT’: Tennis fans explode over detail in Rafa Nadal . photo
‘I’M SORRY TO HEAR THAT’: Heartbreaking act Kyrgios after victory over Medvedev
The 22-time grand slam champion also reached the Wimbledon semi-final before being forced to withdraw from his match against Kyrgios due to a stomach injury.
Nadal also withdrew from Canadian Open this week after admitting he was still suffering from the abdominal injury.
The Spaniard does have the chance to jump Medvedev in the world rankings in Cincinnati next week.
Medvedev was knocked out in Toronto by a in form Kyrgios.
The Russian was boxed in his first match after a bye in the first round.
Due to his early loss as the defending champion at the ATP 1000 event, Medvedev now faces the prospect of losing his number 1 world ranking to Nadal.
The Spaniard should win the Cincinnati Masters.
However, Medvedev also faces an uphill task to maintain his position at the US Open.
The Russian is the reigning champion and will be forced to defend his title.
Nadal will also get the chance to score ranking points in New York, as he missed the grand slam last year due to injury.
Rafa Nadal leads ATP race
Nadal is currently leading the year-end race to Turin.
The Spaniard is on 5,620 points, well ahead of his compatriot Carlos Alcaraz on 4,280.
Alcaraz lost to Tommy Paul in the first round of the Canadian Open.
Novak Djokovic will not have the chance to finish the year as the world No. 1 due to his inability to play the US Open or the build-up tournaments due to his unvaccinated status.
This week, Nadal delighted his legion of tennis fans after announcing that he will return to the Cincinnati Masters leading up to the US Open.
The 22-time grand slam champion has not played since he forced to withdraw from Wimbledon for his semifinal against Nick Kyrgios due to an abdominal injury.
He was not fit enough to play at the current Canadian Open in Montreal, but announced on Wednesday that he will be back in action in Cincinnati.
“Very happy to be playing in Cincy again. Flying there tomorrow,” the 36-year-old wrote on Instagram.
with MONKEY
