Today in hockey history: August 11th
This date has seen many memorable events in National Hockey League history. The Los Angeles Kings signed a future crown jewel in defense of his first professional contract. There was also a front-office shake-up in Toronto and the birth of a Hall of Fame netminder. The THW time machine is on and ready to take us on our daily journey back in time.
Kings strengthen their blue line
On August 11, 2008, the Kings signed defenseman Drew Doughty to his first NHL contract. They selected him with the second overall pick of the 2008 NHL Entry Draft, behind Steven Stamkos, after a stellar junior career with the Guelph Storm in the Ontario Hockey League (OHL).
Doughty was in the opening night lineup for the Kings that fall. He played in 81 games during his rookie season, scoring six goals and 27 points. His offensive numbers saw a significant increase in 2009-10 as he scored 16 goals and 59 points. The 16 goals to date are still the pinnacle of his career and he didn’t reach the 60-point mark until the 2017-18 season.
There are many adjectives to describe Doughty, but reliable is one of the best that applies. Since his 2008-09 rookie season, he has missed just 19 games and played in every single game in five consecutive seasons between 2014 and 2019. He was a workhorse with an average ice age of 26:16 per game in his career. Since entering the league, only Ryan Suter has averaged more Ice Age than Doughty.
The London, Ontario native remains one of the best defenders in the league. He has been an All-Star four times in this career. He was a big part of the Kings Stanley Cup wins in 2012 and 2014, and he won the 2016 Norris Trophy for being named the best blueliner in the NHL.
Stellick steps down
Gord Stellick, general manager of Toronto Maple Leafs, stepped down on August 11, 1989. He started working for the Maple Leafs when he was only 17 years old. He made history in April 1988 by becoming the youngest general manager in the league’s history at age 30. Floyd Smith was named as his replacement four days later.
Stellick’s tenure with the Maple Leafs lasted only 16 months, as he cited indifference from team owner Harold Ballard when he resigned. The New York Rangers hired him as assistant general manager, but he was fired in 1991.
Since his executive career ended, Stellick has moved behind the microphone. He has had a successful broadcasting career, hosting several radio and television shows in Toronto about the Maple Leafs.
Odds and Ends
The New York Rangers bought Max Bentley’s contract from the Maple Leafs on August 11, 1953. Bentley became a star with the Chicago Blackhawks, playing with his brothers Doug and Reg between 1940 and 1947. He won the Hart Trophy, for being the league’s most valuable player, in 1946 after scoring 31 goals and leading 61 points. In 1947, Bentley was traded to the Maple Leafs, where he was part of a team that won three Stanley Cups in four seasons.
He played in 57 games during the 1953-54 season, scoring 14 goals and 32 points. When he refused to report to training the following fall, his rights reverted to the Maple Leafs. When they refused to grant Bentley’s request for a raise, they agreed to release him so that he could become the Saskatoon Quakers player/coach in the Western Hockey League (WHL). Recurring back injuries forced him to retire in 1955.
The Mighty Ducks of Anaheim recaptured Stu Grimson on August 11, 1998. They traded David Karpa and a fourth-round draft pick to the Carolina Hurricanes for Grimson and Kevin Haller. He was a member of the inaugural Ducks team after being selected in the 1993 NHL Expansion Draft. He played a total of 231 games in a Ducks uniform.
On August 11, 2007, the Phoenix Coyotes acquired Radim Vrbata from the Blackhawks for Kevyn Adams. He finished second in scoring for the Coyotes during the 2007–08 season with 27 goals and 56 points. He signed with Tampa Bay Lightning the following summer and was traded back to the Coyotes in July 2009 for a much longer stay with the team. Vrbata had a total of three stints with the Coyotes and played in 509 games, scoring 157 goals and 343 points.
On August 11, 2020, Dillon Dube scored two goals in the first period to lead the Calgary Flames to a 2-0 win over the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of their first-round playoff series in Edmonton.
Later that day in Toronto, the Tampa Bay Lightning and Columbus Blue Jackets opened their First Round series. Yanni Gourde tied the game at 2-2 with just 23 seconds into the third period and it was a long time before another goal was scored. At 10:27 of the fifth extra period, Brayden Point scored his second goal of the game to give the Lightning a 3-2 win and an early 1-0 lead in the series. The 90:27 extra time made this the fourth longest playoff game in NHL history. Blue Jackets defender Seth Jones led all players with an incredible 65:06 on ice.
I wish you a happy birthday
There are 21 players born on this date who have skated in the NHL. The first was goalkeeper Connie Dion in 1918. He played in 38 games for the Detroit Red Wings between 1943 and 1945. The most recent birthday on August 11 was Montreal Canadien goalkeeper Cayden Primeau, born on this date in 1999.
Goalkeeper Chuck Rayner is the only Hall of Famer of this group, born August 11, 1920 in Sutherland, Saskatchewan. He made his NHL debut with the New York Americans during the 1940-41 season at age 20. When the team retired in 1942, he served with the Royal Canadian Navy for three years during World War II.
He returned to the NHL in 1945 when he signed with the Rangers. He played eight seasons, scoring 123-178-73 for a total of 2.98 goals against average (GAA). He won the Hart Trophy, as the league’s most valuable player, for his performance in 1949-50, a season that ended with a double loss to the Red Wings in Game 7 of the Stanley Cup Final. He was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1973, despite not holding a winning record in any of his 10 NHL seasons.
Former general manager of Canadiens, Marc Bergevin, was born on August 11, 1965. He played in the most games of all players born on this date, dressing in 1191 games as a defender for eight different teams over 20 seasons.
Ken Linseman is the highest scoring player in this group. He scored 256 goals and 807 points in 860 games with the Philadelphia Flyers, Edmonton Oilers, Boston Bruins and Maple Leafs.
Other notable players born on August 11 include Dave Shand (66), Aaron Miller (51), Lubomir Visnovsky (46), Jason Williams (42), Alex Kerfoot (28) and the late Larry Popein.
*Originally built by Greg Boysen and updated by Matthew Zator
