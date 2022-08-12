Sports of Wednesday in brief | Basketball

TENNIS

TORONTO (AP) Serena Williams wore her match face as she entered the stadium for her first game since telling the world she is ready to leave professional tennis.

Greeted by a standing ovation, the 23-time Grand Slam champion didn’t smile. She didn’t wave. She took a sip from a plastic bottle as she walked in. Some people in the crowd captured the moment with the cameras on their cellphones. Others held up hand-drawn signs, oh, so many signs with messages like Queen or Thank you.

No one knows exactly how many games Williams will play before she puts her rackets away for good, and the 40-year-old American left the National Bank Open Wednesday night with a 6-2, 6-4 loss to Belinda Bencic.

While there were some well-known fist pumps and shouts of Come on! during the match, it was only afterward that Williams really showed her feelings, her voice quivering and her eyes welling up during an interview on the track as Bencic turned off the spotlight.

Lots of emotions, of course, Williams told onlookers who cheered her on during the clear 75-degree evening.

The second-round hard-court tuning contest for the US Open came a day after she announced that the countdown has begun on her playing career, saying she wants to have another child and pursue business interests.

BASKETBALL

DETROIT (AP) The Detroit Tigers fired general manager Al Avila on Wednesday, ending a seven-year term with no playoffs.

Owner Chris Ilitch announced the move with his team set in yet another disappointing season. Detroit came in on Wednesday at 43-68, last in the AL Central.

Ilitch invested millions during the off-season in an effort to get his team back in power. Assistant general manager Sam Menzin takes over the day-to-day management.

Avila was promoted to general manager on August 4, 2015, after serving as Dave Dombrowski’s assistant.

The Tigers had just one winning season (2016) during Avilas’ time as GM.

NFL

CINCINNATI (AP) Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow is still recovering from appendectomy two weeks ago, and there is no timetable for his participation in training camp.

The third-year quarterback, who led Cincinnati to its first Super Bowl in 33 years last season, observed training from a golf cart or scooter. He got a hearty cheer from fans during a recent training session when he picked up a soccer ball and threw it around.

The quarterback’s father, Jimmy Burrow, told radio analyst Dave Lapham on the podcast In the Trenches Friday that it could be a few weeks before his son can practice.

Taylor said he doesn’t expect Burrow to lag behind in his preparation for the season. Like most of the Bengals starters, Burrow wouldn’t have played in Friday night’s preseason opener anyway.

OLYMPICS

Virginia Sung, CEO of table tennis in the US, won an election on Wednesday to serve on the board of the US Olympic and Paralympic Committee. She will take over from former Duke athletic director Kevin White.

In a race that fell to her and Max Siegel, the CEO of USA Track and Field, Sung won a match between the leader of one of the nation’s smaller national governing bodies and one of its largest.

The US table tennis budget of about $2.5 million in 2020 is equivalent to that of about half of the 51 NGBs who had votes to determine who would take the whites from next year. USATF’s budget was approximately $36 million in 2020.

USA Wrestling chief Rich Bender was previously elected to another term as NGB director on the 16-member board. Elections for other free seats will take place later this year. Gene Sykes, the former CEO of the LA 2028 Host Committee, will replace Susanne Lyons as Chair on Jan. 1.

Sung became CEO of USA Table Tennis in 2019. Her biography on the organization’s website says she has founded and served a number of large-scale companies in China, some with more than 200 employees. She was a member of world championship teams six times between 1993 and 2001.

The US has not won a medal in table tennis since the introduction of the Olympic program in 1988.

HOCKEY

TORONTO (AP) Former Toronto Maple Leafs defenseman Borje Salming has been diagnosed with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, also known as ALS or Lou Gehrigs disease, the team announced Wednesday.

Salming, who played 16 seasons with the Leafs (1973-1989) and was inducted into the Hockey Hall of Fame in 1996, said he acknowledges there is no cure for the disease but says there are treatments available to slow its progression. to slow down.

ALS is a progressive disease of the nervous system that leads to paralysis, inability to swallow, respiratory failure, and death, usually within two to five years of the onset of symptoms.

Salming, 71, is being treated in his native Sweden, which is home to more than 800 patients with ALS.