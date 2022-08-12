As Voting Approaches for Senior Finalists, Randy Gradishar Feels a ‘Real Opportunity’ to Be Elected into the Hall of Fame





ENGLEWOOD, Col. A Broncos legend considered a major turn-off by the Pro Football Hall of Fame may finally get his chance next week. And Broncos Ring of Fame linebacker Randy Gradishar feels as good about his chances as he has in quite some time. “This is the first year in a long time that I feel there is a real possibility of getting into the Hall of Fame,” Gradishar said Tuesday. At the end of July, Gradishar was named one of 12 Senior candidates who could receive final consideration for the Class of 2023, and he will find out on Tuesday whether he will take the penultimate step to join the game’s top players in Canton. to connect. During next week’s vote, three senior candidates will be chosen as final nominees for next year’s anchoring. The entire Hall of Fame committee will then vote on whether to choose the Senior Nominees, Coach/Contributor Nominees, and Modern-Era Finalists early next year. Ken Anderson, Maxie Baughan, Chuck Howley, Cecil Isbell, Joe Klecko, Bob Kuechenberg, Eddie Meador, Tommy Nobis, Ken Riley, Sterling Sharpe and Everson Walls are the other Senior finalists who can be selected to advance to the next stage. Gradishar, a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro and 1978 AP NFL Defensive Player of the Year, is one of the most accomplished Broncos defenders of all time. Leader of the iconic “Orange Crush” defense of the late 1970s, Gradishar helped the Broncos to their first Super Bowl appearance in 1977. One look at Gradishar’s career stats would suggest he is a Hall of Fame shoo-in: 2,049 tackles, 19.5 sacks, 20 interceptions, 13 fumbles and four defensive touchdowns in 145 games. Despite this dominance, Gradishar has never been honored in Canton, although he has been chosen as a finalist three times in the past. “With this chance to be considered a finalist, it will be exciting to see how it all plays out,” said Gradishar. “It would just, again, be a great blessing to me to be considered and to have that opportunity to be in the Hall of Fame.” He’s been waiting for Canton’s call for decades and sees players honored in the Hall of Fame that he says performed better. Gradishar noted several excuses he has received over the years to justify his exclusion, such as reportedly inflated numbers from when teams recorded their own stats and the difference in time zone. Gradishar said he believes he should be a Hall of Famer, but he won’t lose any sleep over it. “I believe it’s all in God’s timing, and whether I come in or not my life won’t change,” Gradishar said. “Those awards come as an honor so I just keep waiting and depend on people to see what my stats were during when I played. I’ve heard a lot of excuses over the years, what I call. That’s my own personal feeling about that. When I look at my stats compared to some guys’ stats out there already, mine are a little bit better.”

