Jason Johnson, Douglas Byrd Assistant Soccer Coach, Dies





Jason Johnson, a basketball and high school soccer coach in Fayetteville, passed away Wednesday morning. He was 41. Johnson was known for his passion for multiple sports. He served as an assistant football coach at Douglas Byrd High School and as an assistant to the Fayetteville Technical Community College men’s basketball team. Lumberton High School held a moment of silence Wednesday during high school football games prior to Douglas Byrd’s game against Fairmont. Coach Lonnie Cox and the Golden Tornadoes then presented an autographed football and map to the Eagles. READ THIS:Top Football Quarterbacks in Fayetteville to Watch in Season 2022 FOOTBALL SEASON 2022:11 of Fayetteville’s Best High School Linebackers to Watch in the 2022 Football Season HIGH PLAICE FOOTBALL IN FAYETTEVILLE:Full coverage from the 2022-23 season Johnson entered his second season as Douglas Byrds’ offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Coach Johnson is probably one of the best friends I’ve had in this coaching fraternity, Douglas Byrd head coach Maurice Huey said Thursday. We’ve known each other almost all our lives. A Hoke County graduate, Huey played football against Johnson, a Seventy-First alum in high school, and the duo later graduated from Fayetteville State. They trained against each other before joining forces for Hueys’ first season at Byrd. Johnson also had coaching stops at Johnston Community College, Methodist University and Hoke County. Once I got the job at Byrd, I wanted him to be part of our staff. Coach Johnson has really made an impact on the children in the Byrd community and on our coaches, Huey said. He always had kind words, always motivated us and always found the good in a bad situation. There was a flurry of comments on social media mourning Johnson’s loss. People in the Fayetteville community and beyond praised Johnson for his dedication to children and his passion for coaching multiple sports. They’re really dedicating the season to Coach Johnson, Huey said of his footballers. It’s a huge loss, not just to the Douglas Byrd community, but to the coaching community as a whole. It is really difficult. Staff Writer Rodd Baxley can be reached at [email protected] or @RoddBaxley on Twitter.

