Viewers rocked by ‘very sad’ Gael Monfils scenes





Gael Monfils (pictured left) stopped sore during the Canadian Open against Jack Draper after a horrendous ankle roll. (Images Tennis TV) The tennis world reacted shocked after Gael Monfils was moved to tears when he rolled his ankle in a horror accident at the Canadian Open. Monfils returned to tennis after a three-month hiatus and looked refreshed after beating Pedro Martines and Maxime Cressy in the opening rounds in Toronto. ENORMOUS: Nadal dispute arises after Kyrgios victory over Medvedev BIZARRE: Drama erupts over Ruud’s illegal act during bathroom break ‘CAN NOT WAIT’: Tennis fans explode over detail in Rafa Nadal . photo The exciting Frenchman struggled in the first set with brilliant British talent Jack Draper as the youngster pulled away 6-2. However, Monfils broke through right away in the second to take a 2-0 lead. From here, however, it all went wrong for Monfils. In the third game, Monfils hit a running forehand before landing awkwardly on his right ankle. The 35-year-old died of pain, prompting Draper to rush to the veteran. Draper and the chair umpire helped Monfils to his feet and led him to a chair. However, Monfils was clearly in pain and appeared to be bursting into tears at the horrific setback. Monfils tried to continue playing, but it was clear he was in too much pain to run. Fans around the world sympathized with Monfils, who had just returned to the ATP Tour after a three-month hiatus due to injury. As a result of retirement, Draper has reached his first ATP 1000 quarterfinals. The rising British star started the season outside of the Top 250 but has moved into the top 100 through a strong season. Monfils hadn’t played tennis since the Madrid Open in May, after recovering from a foot injury. The 35-year-old married fellow tennis player Elina Svitolina last year. The couple is expecting a daughter later this year. Medical staff tend to Gael Monfils (pictured center) after an injury at the Canadian Open. (Photo by Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images) Nick Kyrgios makes his way to quarterfinals Earlier in the day a first set of masterclass from Nick Kyrgios against Australian compatriot Alex de Minaur helped the 27-year-old into the quarterfinals of the Canadian Open. Story continues A day after an impressive win against World No.1 Daniil Medvedev, Kyrgios looked like a man on a mission as he defeated the Minaur 6-2 6-3 in the round of 16. It was a brutal display of the Wimbledon runner-up, who continued his best form of his career this season. Kyrgios hit 14 winners and just one mistake during the opener, with some viewers describing it as the “perfect” set. click here to sign up for our newsletter for the latest and groundbreaking stories from Australia and around the world.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://au.sports.yahoo.com/tennis-2022-viewers-rocked-very-sad-gael-monfils-scenes-012414024.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos