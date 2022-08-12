Jack Draper’s Debut Series Continues After Gael Monfils Retires | ATP tour

Jack Draper’s dream debut continued in Montreal on Thursday, but it was an injury nightmare for Gael Monfils in the pair’s third round.

The #NextGenATP Briton led 6-2, 0-2 at Court Central when Monfils suffered a foot injury in what was his first ATP Tour appearance since Madrid in May. The Frenchman appeared to exacerbate a problem that he underwent minor surgery later that month.

After a medical time-out, Monfils stepped back onto the field with the intention of playing, but stopped before striking another ball after an on-field discussion with his team.

“I know what it’s like to do an ankle,” a demure draper said after the game. “I did one last year and recovered. I hope Gael is okay. I wish him all the best for the rest of the season. I think it’s nice for myself to be in the quarter-finals, but it’s never how you want it to happen.”

After upsetting third-placed Stefanos Tsitsipas late Wednesday night to take his first Top 10 win. Draper backed it up with a clean opening against Monfils. He didn’t have to deal with a breakpoint in the opener and used his two chances to take the lead.

The 20-year-old qualifier dropped service in the second game of set two, but created a 15/30 opening on return before Monfils’ injury.

With just two tour-level wins to his name, he will start in 2022. Draper is through to his third ATP Tour quarterfinal and his first at the ATP Masters 1000 level at the National Bank Open Presented by Rogers.

“On Tour, sometimes it’s your week,” he said of his breakthrough. “If you train hard every day and keep your head down, I think these things happen. I’m very happy to be here in the quarter-finals. It means a lot.”





After his victory over Tsitsipas ended after midnight local time. Draper will be happy to be off the track before sunset.

“The most important thing is to just sleep well now,” he said, looking ahead to his quarterfinal against Pablo Carreno Busta. “I finished very late last night. I came out today and spoke to my coach and we thought it would be a tough mental challenge today to get here and be all there. But I think I did well and hopefully i can push a little bit tomorrow [on my opponent].”

Carreno Busta used a dominant serve to knock down Jannik Sinner, seeded seventh, 6-2, 6-4 without running into a breaking point. The Spaniard was three out of five on his own break chances and was pushed to two only once in his opening service game.

Until his fourth quarterfinal of 2022 and his first of the year on hard court, Carreno Busta improved to 2-1 in his ATP Head2Head series against Sinner, while dropping the Italian to 17-4 on hard court this season. Both men were looking for a first quarter final at the Canadian ATP Masters 1000 event.

Daniel Evans defeated Taylor Fritz for the second time in as many weeks on Thursday night to take a 7-6(5), 1-6, 7-5 victory at Court 9. After Fritz withdrew in the third set of the Washington matchup previous week the American fought to the end in Montreal. The 10th seed denied Evans on his first attempt to serve out the game at 5-4 in the decider, although the Briton played his part with three double fouls in the net.

But Evans responded with an instant breakback and made no mistake in his second attempt to secure his quarter-final place on service.

He will then face another American in Tommy Paul, who took a 6-4, 6-2 result against 13th-seeded Marin Cilic, saving four break points in his last service game. Paul saved a match point in the second round on Thursday to stun Carlos Alcaraz.