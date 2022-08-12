Hockey Australia Country Challenge draws teams from across the country to Albany

Western Australia’s southernmost city, Albany has become the national home of regional hockey as teams from across the country test their skills against the best.

The City of Albany is hosting the 2022 Hockey Australia Country Challenge tournament this week It is the first time in three years that the competition is being held

It is the first time in three years that the competition is being held Multiple players from the WA men’s and women’s teams call the Great Southern region their home

Since last Saturday, regional teams have been competing in the 2022 Hockey Australia Country Challenge.

With tournaments from past years canceled due to COVID, the anticipation for this year’s competition has been huge.

Tournament Director Nicola Ogdensaid teams from New South Wales, Queensland, South Australia, Victoria and Western Australia, as well as a composite team from the Australian Defense Force (ADF), competed this year.

Nicola Ogden says she is very happy that the match is taking place in her home state. ( ABC Great Southern: Asha Couch )

Ms. Ogden described the week as “the bomb diggity” of regional hockey.

She said Albany’s selection as the host city, which was also home to the Lower Great Southern Hockey Association, was due in large part to the excellent quality of its facilities.

More than just hockey

Ms Ogden said the competition has not only brought high-level sports to the region but also provided an economic boost.

The matches of the whole week have been well attended. ( ABC Great Southern: Asha Couch )

“We bring in the players and their contingents that they take in. They use the hospitality services they add to tourism for the area,” she said.

“They also give back to the community in the area by contributing to clinics. [hockey players].

“It was fantastic, I think the kids had an absolute ball, but I’m pretty sure the players who did the coaching had an even better time.”

WA Women’s Team Coordinator and Captain Laura Archera agreed that conducting clinics with local young enthusiasts of the sport was a rewarding part of the week’s events.

The competition is fierce as the best regional hockey players compete for a place in the finals. ( ABC Great Southern: Asha Couch )

“It was good to give back to some local kids and teach them a few skills and encourage them to keep playing hockey,” she said.

A home game is a good game

Coming from Mount Barker herself, Archer said it was a treat to bring high-level hockey to the region.

Great Southern’s representation in the WA teams has been strong this year with 22-year-old Bonnie Crook growing up in Albany and now representing the state as goalkeeper for the WA women’s team.

“I think it makes it more accessible for the young people who come through to see that they can play hockey at this level,” Crook said.

“It’s possible to do it, and that regional living doesn’t have to be a barrier.”

Several of the ladies of the WA team hail from the Great Southern region, including Laura Cinanni and Bonnie Crook. ( ABC Great Southern: Asha Couch )

Queensland assistant coach Nate Milevskiys said he and the Brisbane players thoroughly enjoyed waking up to their beach view at Cozy Corner.

“Standing on the beach every morning, having a cup of coffee was very relaxing for the boys, which helped our preparation even better,” he said.

The rolling hills of Albany served as the backdrop for the week-long tournament. ( ABC Great Southern: Asha Couch )

Mr Milevskiy said the match had been a brilliant experience so far; an experience he hoped would remind newcomers to the team where their sporting passion could take them.

“It’s definitely an opportunity to see where they can go and show that even if you’re in your late 20s you can still play in the national championships,” he said.

After a week of fierce competition, the qualifying teams will compete for the coveted first place in the final on Saturday.