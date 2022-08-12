Rowing in the spotlight of multiple sports in Munich 2022





For the next 11 days, Munich will be the mecca of European sports as it hosts the second edition of the European Championships, with nine sports and 4,700 athletes in venues across the city.

Celebrating its 50th anniversary since hosting the 1972 Olympics, the iconic Olympic Park has since hosted a plethora of major international competitions such as the FIFA World Cup, multiple UEFA Champions League finals and numerous World and European Championships in a variety to sports, the highlights are.

These championships offer many sports the chance to be part of one of the biggest sporting events of the year, as broadcasters from all over Europe will be covering every minute of the event. That is why sports such as sport climbing, table tennis and canoe sprint have joined the event in order to increase their audience and media attention that they would not have if they chose to host their championships on their own. Rowing is one of the sports that will return to this multi-sport event after the first successful edition. Four years ago it was hosted in Scotland’s Strathclyde Country Park and this year it’s back in Munich again. Annamarie Phelps, former Olympian for Great Britain and President of European Rowing, said: It makes a big difference to the kind of audience we get. We will have people transitioning from other sports to rowing and it really gives our athletes a unique stage to shine on. We have some of the best stadiums in the world – we are usually in very natural beautiful lakes, this time we have a man made track but it is one that really works with nature and is famous for its integration with the nature.” Phelps also added that while the venue is not in the city and away from the Olympic Park, she hopes the general atmosphere of the championships will attract people to watch the rowing. The British team competes in the rowing competition with a 57-strong squad that includes Tokyo medalists Oliver Wynne-Griffith and Tom George in the men’s pair, as well as half of the men’s quad silver medal crew of Harry Leask and Tom Barras. This year’s championships will also feature Parasport categories, a first for the multisport event, as Paralympic champions Oliver Stanhope and Giedre Rakauskaite will be joined by their new teammates James Fox and Ellen Buttrick in the hunt for the European title. The Munich 2022 multisport European Championships, featuring athletics, beach volleyball, canoe sprint, cycling, gymnastics, table tennis, triathlon, rowing, sport climbing, will take place from 11 to 21 August on the 50th anniversary of the Olympic Games in the German city. Follow online onbbc.co.uk/sport

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.heraldscotland.com/news/20623084.rowing-relishing-multi-sport-limelight-munich-2022/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos